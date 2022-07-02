CELEBRITIES
VIDEO: Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti shares a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration, dances her heart out to Barry Wonder at 40
Birthday is one of the most awaited days in a person’s life. No matter how old a person gets, the excitement of their birthday remains the same.
With self-pampering, birthday shopping, decor planning, and so many other things on the plate, it’s difficult for the person to remain calm
Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Jaiye Kuti is going through a similar phase as she’ll be turning 53 on July 10, 2022. She shared a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration!
A few moments back, Kuti took to her Facebook page to share a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration.
She was seen in a pre-birthday dance video showing different dance moves.
She accompanied the video with these words: ” Happy New month my lovelies it is my birthday month and as usual no peace for the wicked o.
Happiness cannot be bought it is so free guys. Join me to celebrate. May our years on earth be great and happy. Long life and good health to us all.”
She’s such a good dancer. Her numerous fans confirmed that she dances well after seeing her dance video.
Watch the video below:
CELEBRITIES
Separated: Is JJC Skillz blaming wife Funke Akindele for split?
The worst seems to have come true for one of Nigeria’s most-loved couples.
JJC Skillz has moved out of their matrimonial home in Lekki and moved into a rented apartment on the Island.
A statement from the movie producer and former singer confirms: ‘Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.
This statement from JJC Skillz left no ambiguity about who had left whom.
No one really knows what actually triggered the separation. But going by JJC Skillz’s statement it seems he is putting the onus of the separation on his wife of six years.
In the statement, he says ” Funke asked him to leave her house and has refused any form of amicable communication with him.”.
This confirmation of separation comes after four months of speculation about the split.
The two were reportedly living separately for the last three-four months. Also, they haven’t made any public appearance in recent times.
Interestingly, he was also missing from all public events related to Funke.
Although things have taken an unpleasant turn, JJC Skillz in his statement insists that he still believes in marriage.
In his statement, JJC Skillz seems positive about the future. “We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”,” he says.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s marriage in trouble
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s marriage is reportedly in crisis.
Sources claim that Kolawole Ajeyemi confided in a friend about how he has been suffering in silence in the marriage for a while. According to reports, he said that his wife has been neglecting her responsibilities as a wife and occasionally does not sleep at home for days.
Kolawole Ajeyemi and Toyin Abraham got married in 2019 after dating for a while. The the marriage which is barely three years old is allegedly in troubled waters, this is according to information released by an Instagram anonymous blogger, Gistlover.
According to the report, Kolawole was said to have confided in a friend, saying “I have been managing in that Marriage, prior to when Toyin got pregnant, sometimes she doesn’t sleep at home for days, she doesn’t take up her responsibilities as a wife”.
He also allegedly said, “he has just been managing hoping things get better”.
43 year-old Kolawole Ajeyemi an actor, farmer and fashion entrepreneur along with his wife and colleague, Toyin Abraham are both a poster couple who have further garnered wide acceptance since they got married, but if the rumour making the rounds is anything to go by, there may indeed be trouble in paradise.
CELEBRITIES
Lupus: Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi begins treatment in US
Kemi Afolabi, the Nollywood actress who announced in March that doctors told her she had a few more years to live, has begun treatment for lupus in the United States.
Lupus is a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks tissues and organs.
On Thursday, the actress shared pictures of herself at the hospital via her Instagram account, noting that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States.
“I commenced my lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine Alihamdulilah.
“Some beautiful souls made this happen, God bless you all. Wish me luck. #warrior,” she captioned the pictures.
Earlier in January, Afolabi took her fans by surprise when she said she had written her will and booked a space at the cemetery.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness. Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me, ordinary sand? That was a toss around from a private hospital to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!
“Finally, I was diagnosed with a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE). Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.”
