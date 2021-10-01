NEWS
Video: Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Magashir, spotted leaving home with AK-47
Against the backdrop of the recent kidnappings in Nigeria, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) was spotted leaving is house with an AK 47
This is despite having many military personnel around him.
Recall that Magashi had told Nigerians to defend themselves whenever they were attacked by bandits and other criminal elements.
The Minister of Defence, while reacting to the kidnap of students in Niger State three months ago had tasked Nigerians to defend themselves.
He said, “It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards.
“At times, the bandits will only come with about three rounds of ammunition, when they fire shots everybody runs. In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.
“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capabilities to defend themselves.
“Our own duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt, and we are capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and we’ll continue to do it even though we are so stretched.”
Nigeria At 61: Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day with a doodle
The world’s largest search engine is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle as the country marks its 61st Independence Day anniversary.
The doodle celebrated the monumental occasion with the depiction of Nigeria’s national animal and the symbol of strength, the Eagle.
The doodle also features the Nigerian colour of green-white-green that represent fertility and peace respectively
A click on the doodle opens up another page where very important facts about Nigeria and its history are displayed.
Google doodle is used to mark special occasions and individuals around the world.
Nigeria’s Independence Day is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated annually on the first of October.
Governor Umahi counters IPOB, says no sit-at-home in Ebonyi on October 1
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has stated that there is no sit-at-home on October 1 in his state, as commanded by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
IPOB had declared a sit-at-home in the South-East region for residents of ‘Biafraland’ to boycott the Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria.
However, Umahi disclosed that the exercise had damaged the economic life of the region, in a way that would take years to recover.
According to the governor, it has also led to many avoidable deaths and destructions.
Umahi, who spoke on Thursday in Abakaliki, described the killings as the declaration of war on the people of the region.
The governor, in a special Independence briefing, said, “Ebonyi people have been so much deprived in the past, turned to house boys and house girls because of this sit-at-home and we are in a hurry to catch up with others.
“So, we are not going to be sitting down at home. And so, anybody that says sit-at-home, Ebonyi people will not sit at home.”
Umahi called on the people of the region not to allow people outside the country to deceive them into sitting at home.
“I am calling on the entire South-East to understand this sit-at-home and those who are orchestrating this sit-at-home are our brothers outside this country who are paid per hour and so, they find it very comfortable for them to be at work and ask us to sit-at-home.
“They are working to be paid to have means of livelihood. If they truly mean it and they want to ask us to sit at home, all the South-East people outside this country should be sincere; any day they want us to sit at home, let them also sit at home and see whether they will not be repatriated because they will have nothing to maintain their livelihood. So, it is all about deceit.
“Those who are being killed here in confrontation with security agencies, they are our children, they are our sons and daughters belonging to some of us who are at home.
“So, I want us to disregard this sit-at-home. Nobody in all of the world is against peaceful agitations including agitations at home. We have agitations every day; husbands versus wives, children versus father, even house boys/house girls versus the mother of the house.
“So, there are always agitations. So, agitation is natural, its fundamental but there is nobody who carries gun and wants to kill another person in the name of anything is justifiable.
“So, this is my own opinion about the sit-at-home. All flags must be flying very high tomorrow, in fact, it should fly higher tomorrow and we believe in one, equitable fair Nigeria and we will fare better in united Nigeria where there is justice, equity and love.”
Bandits cannot kidnap me – Sheikh Gumi
Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said bandits terrorising the country love those who show them respect and understanding.
Gumi said this while fielding questions from students during a lecture at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
The cleric who has been visiting the gunmen in the forest in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal with them says his interaction with them have been easy because he always “goes through the door.”
“I go through the door, not the window. If you go through the door, you will go in and come back safely,” he said.
Gumi said if the bandits were given a listening ear, their resolve would be softened and would become more amenable to abandoning their violent ways.
When asked why the bandits had not kidnapped him despite his numerous visits to their den, Gumi said, “When we meet them, we don’t speak, we give them the microphone to speak even for one hour. When we first approached them, we saw that they were holding their warrant, ready to fire. By the time we finish our meeting, they will hand in their weapons and we will be taking pictures.
“So this is the power of human interaction which is what we are here to study as social scientists. That is the approach.”
The preacher said he had been able to gain the bandits’ sympathy because he “treats them as human beings and respects them.”
“That is the respect I give them. I say come, come and sit with me. Come and sit down. I want to hear from you. With that respect, the Fulani man, you can get him.
“So don’t be surprised, if you are nice to him, if you are ready to listen to him, if you are trying to understand his problem, if you put your legs in his own shoes, he will listen to you, you will go to the forest and return safely insha Allahu,” Gumi assured.
