Connect with us

NEWS

VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’

Published

4 hours ago

on

King Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song, Ade Ori Okin, off Fuji The Sound album, has no doubt spread beyond the shores of Africa to other parts of the world.

A video of Reverend sisters dancing to the hit song has taken the internet by storm.

The sisters could be seen enjoying themselves as the song was being sung by a musician at an event.

Just like the musician who was feeling the song, the Reverend sisters could not help but bust into different dance moves to the track.

Others at the event could not help but laugh as they cheered them on to continue dancing.

Because they are Reverend sisters doesn’t stop them from dancing, does it?

Watch Video below:

https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/552556352820974/

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 26, 2021

By

Kwara Poly auditorium

Kwara State Governo,r AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commissioned the twenty-year-old Kwara State Polytechnic auditorium.

The project was initiated by the late former Governor Mohammed Lawal in 2001.

Speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, the governor said the commissioning underscores his commitment to ensure that all abandoned projects funded with tax-payers are completed as resources permit.

According to him the construction of the auditorium started got stalled on the altar of politics of who conceived what.

” In 2019, I pledged not to let Kwara be a mortuary of abandoned projects. The commissioning of this facility is therefore a fulfilment of that pledge.

He stated that projects like the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, which he inherited, will be funded to completion

He also disclosed that he has approved another round of scholarships to boost the morale of hard-working students.


Continue Reading

NEWS

DSS goes after Gumi over inciting comments

Published

17 hours ago

on

June 25, 2021

By

The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over recent comments that some military officers supply drugs and arms to bandits.

Gumi, in an interview on Arise TV said some military officers fuel banditry by supplying them with ammunition and drugs.

Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Services reports that Gumi has been invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS over his comment which did not go down well with top hierarchy of the Nigerian Army.

But Gumi spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu in an interview with VOA Hausa Services said the allegations against Gumi were baseless.

Mamu said even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs among them.

He called on the military and the TV company to apologise to Gumi and retract their statements against him.

He threatened that Gumi might seek legal action against the military and DSS.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Photos from Ajimobi’s one year remembrance

Published

17 hours ago

on

June 25, 2021

By

Eminent personalities from all walks of life, on Friday converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the one-year memorial firdau prayer in honour of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The dignitaries, which included serving ministers, governors, deputy governors, former governors and top-notch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) extolled the virtues of Ajimobi, saying he left indelible footprints in the creation of modern Oyo State through infrastructural developments.

Speaking during a reception held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said “we miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics.
https://tribuneonlineng.com/aregbesola-ganduje-akala-abiodun-dare-folarin-osinbajo-others-converge-on-ibadan-for-ajimobi-one-year-memorial/

See photos from the event:

Continue Reading

Trending