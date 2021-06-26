NEWS
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
King Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song, Ade Ori Okin, off Fuji The Sound album, has no doubt spread beyond the shores of Africa to other parts of the world.
A video of Reverend sisters dancing to the hit song has taken the internet by storm.
The sisters could be seen enjoying themselves as the song was being sung by a musician at an event.
Just like the musician who was feeling the song, the Reverend sisters could not help but bust into different dance moves to the track.
Others at the event could not help but laugh as they cheered them on to continue dancing.
Because they are Reverend sisters doesn’t stop them from dancing, does it?
Watch Video below:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/552556352820974/
NEWS
Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years
Kwara State Governo,r AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commissioned the twenty-year-old Kwara State Polytechnic auditorium.
The project was initiated by the late former Governor Mohammed Lawal in 2001.
Speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, the governor said the commissioning underscores his commitment to ensure that all abandoned projects funded with tax-payers are completed as resources permit.
According to him the construction of the auditorium started got stalled on the altar of politics of who conceived what.
” In 2019, I pledged not to let Kwara be a mortuary of abandoned projects. The commissioning of this facility is therefore a fulfilment of that pledge.
He stated that projects like the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, which he inherited, will be funded to completion
He also disclosed that he has approved another round of scholarships to boost the morale of hard-working students.
NEWS
DSS goes after Gumi over inciting comments
The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over recent comments that some military officers supply drugs and arms to bandits.
Gumi, in an interview on Arise TV said some military officers fuel banditry by supplying them with ammunition and drugs.
Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Services reports that Gumi has been invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS over his comment which did not go down well with top hierarchy of the Nigerian Army.
But Gumi spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu in an interview with VOA Hausa Services said the allegations against Gumi were baseless.
Mamu said even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs among them.
He called on the military and the TV company to apologise to Gumi and retract their statements against him.
He threatened that Gumi might seek legal action against the military and DSS.
NEWS
Photos from Ajimobi’s one year remembrance
Eminent personalities from all walks of life, on Friday converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the one-year memorial firdau prayer in honour of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
The dignitaries, which included serving ministers, governors, deputy governors, former governors and top-notch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) extolled the virtues of Ajimobi, saying he left indelible footprints in the creation of modern Oyo State through infrastructural developments.
Speaking during a reception held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said “we miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics.
https://tribuneonlineng.com/aregbesola-ganduje-akala-abiodun-dare-folarin-osinbajo-others-converge-on-ibadan-for-ajimobi-one-year-memorial/
See photos from the event:
Latest News
- VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
- Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
- Buhari approves extra 6 months for APC’s caretaker committee
- 5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
- Sancho deal almost agreed between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
The worst places to have sex!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ebonyi Commissioner ‘rises from dead’
-
SPORTS5 hours ago
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari jets out to London again for medical trip
-
NEWS1 day ago
Dangote awarded Cameroon’s second highest National Honour
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP dissolves executive committee in Anambra
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years