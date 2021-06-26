VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’

King Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song, Ade Ori Okin, off Fuji The Sound album, has no doubt spread beyond the shores of Africa to other parts of the world.

A video of Reverend sisters dancing to the hit song has taken the internet by storm.

The sisters could be seen enjoying themselves as the song was being sung by a musician at an event.

Just like the musician who was feeling the song, the Reverend sisters could not help but bust into different dance moves to the track.

Others at the event could not help but laugh as they cheered them on to continue dancing.

Because they are Reverend sisters doesn’t stop them from dancing, does it?

Watch Video below:

https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/552556352820974/