VIDEO: Nigerian man strangled to death by his Italian girlfriend in Italy

A Nigerian young man has been reportedly murdered by his Italian girlfriend

The man, simply identified as Umoru was murdered by his Italian girlfriend in their residence in Bologna, Italy in the early hours of Saturday., August 22.

Although details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy, a friend of the dead, Uche claimed his friend was strangled to death in his sleep by his girlfriend.

In a video, he shared online, the deceased, who is from Edo State and his girlfriend were seen fighting over a matter.

The fight took place in front of friends.

The fight, however, became violent after the woman hit the deceased on the head.

The deceased managed to leave the room.

It was gathered that the woman went back to meet the deceased while sleeping and strangled him to death.

The woman was said to have called the police, claiming the man committed suicide.

His corpse was said to have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Many friends of the deceased described the Italian as a jealous lover and both constantly quarrelled over other women in his life.

