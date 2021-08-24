NEWS
VIDEO: Nigerian man strangled to death by his Italian girlfriend in Italy
A Nigerian young man has been reportedly murdered by his Italian girlfriend
The man, simply identified as Umoru was murdered by his Italian girlfriend in their residence in Bologna, Italy in the early hours of Saturday., August 22.
Although details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy, a friend of the dead, Uche claimed his friend was strangled to death in his sleep by his girlfriend.
In a video, he shared online, the deceased, who is from Edo State and his girlfriend were seen fighting over a matter.
The fight took place in front of friends.
The fight, however, became violent after the woman hit the deceased on the head.
The deceased managed to leave the room.
It was gathered that the woman went back to meet the deceased while sleeping and strangled him to death.
The woman was said to have called the police, claiming the man committed suicide.
His corpse was said to have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.
Many friends of the deceased described the Italian as a jealous lover and both constantly quarrelled over other women in his life.
https://web.facebook.com/394795147741636/videos/331635055412583
NEWS
Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy
The Kebbi State Speaker of House of Assembly Honourable Sama, Ilah Abdulmuminu Kamba and his Deputy Muhammad Buhari Alieru has been impeached by a two-third majority on Tuesday.
In a letter signed and made available by the clerk to the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, to journalist said the two house leaders were found to have committed impeachable offence hence, the reason to relieve them of their post with immediate effect.
Bunza also announced their replacement are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo as the new speaker while Honourable Usman Ankwai Zuru as his deputy.
Meanwhile, the security situation at the state assembly was fine as armed policemen were seen at the entrance in case of any breakdown of law and order and the inside too is calm but the impeached leaders could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
2023: PDP’ll take over power from Buhari, APC – Atiku
Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would return to power in 2023.
Atiku said PDP would be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023.
He made the declaration during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.
The former presidential candidate disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.
On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.
He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.
“We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”
NEWS
Passengers stranded as hoodlums block Lagos highway
Passengers are stranded at Cele Bus Stop on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway following a protest against the Lagos State Taskforce by road transport workers, including thugs wielding machetes and knives.
The protesters have set up bonfires on the expressway, inward Oshodi and are preventing commercial vehicles and motorcyclists on both side of the expressway from operating.
According to them, taskforce officials routinely and indiscriminately seize their vehicles for which they allegedly pay huge sums before they are released.
