VIDEO: Nigerian ladies locked up in same cell with men cry out for help

Some ladies locked up in the same cell with men have cried out for help.

A video making the rounds on social media showed a good number ladies locked up the same cell with men at the Maroko Police station, Lagos.

In the video, a small child was also locked up in the same cell.

In the video, a lady voice could be heard. She said they were arrested for loitering.

But how did female suspects end up with a group of men in the same cell in first place?

WATCH THE VIDEO:

“We are all packed together with men and ch!ldren inside the same cell” – Lady cries out from inside ja!l.@BenHundeyin pic.twitter.com/vUkR36kHGL — NewsDay Nigeria (@NewsDayng) September 30, 2024

