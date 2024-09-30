VIDEO: Nigerian ladies locked up in same cell with men cry out for help

By
Online Editor
-

Some ladies locked up in the same cell with men have cried out for help.

A video making the rounds on social media showed a good number ladies locked up the same cell with men at the Maroko Police station, Lagos.

In the video, a small child was also locked up in the same cell.

In the video, a lady voice could be heard. She said they were arrested for loitering.

But how did female suspects  end up with a group of men in the same cell in first place?

WATCH THE VIDEO:

 

 

 

