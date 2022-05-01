NEWS
VIDEO: Man destroys Tinubu’s campaign posters in Lagos
A video has surfaced online showing a visibly angry man tearing and destroying the campaign posters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu is one of the leading candidates eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari’s job in 2023.
In the video shared by Gistloversgram, the man could be seen destroying Tinubu’s posters pasted under the overhead bridge on Mobalaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.
Bystanders could be seen in the video looking undisturbed as man went about destroying the posters
However, a man believed to be a member of the transport union operating under the bridge, stopped and chased the man away by hitting him with a stick.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW :
NEWS
Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF
Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday paid a one day visit to Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra in Awka and welcomed him officially to the forum.
Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, described Soludo as a “valuable asset” to the forum while commending him for the positive steps he had taken so far on assumption of office.
He said he had been following with activities in Anambra under Soludo with keen interest adding that the state had been relatively lucky with having progressive governors.
The NGF chairman said that Soludo was another addition to the long list.
Responding, Soludo welcomed Fayemi whom he described as a long term friend and thanked him for the rare visit.
The Professor of Economics said there was need for the Progressives to form coalition in moving the country forward with special interest in human capital development.
He commended the NGF Chairman for his leadership qualities at the Forum and called for effective collaboration toward nation-building.
“I appreciate you for your support since I came on board at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as Anambra State Governor.
“Anambra and Ekiti share several similarities, especially in the area of human capital.
“Anambra, as a commercial hub, has the potential to become the industrial and entertainment hub of Nigeria,” he said.
NEWS
Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos
Many were feared injured in the early hours of Sunday when a group of Muslim worshippers and hoodlums clashed in Marina area of Lagos.
The reason for the fracas, which lasted from 1am-am, according to sources remains unknown.
An eyewitness said: “I think the area boys tried to rob the Muslims during their early morning prayers and the Muslim folks resisted them which caused the fight.”
It was gathered some men from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) later showed up and chased the hoodlums away.
NEWS
JAMB issues fresh directive to 2022 UTME candidates
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips commencing from yesterday.
The Director, Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro, made the announcement via a statement released yesterday. According to the statement issued by Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, May 6 to 14, 2022.
The Director disclosed that the printing of the slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.
He said, “All candidates are advised to print slips on time to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.”
“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the Board frowns at lateness to its examination, as no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine.”
He stated further that “Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. “To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, then click on 2022 UTME slip printing, then insert registration number to print.”
The slip contains the candidates’ important details like registration number, the centre to which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.
In a related development, the Board has reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “No biometric verification, no examination.”
According to the statement, candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason. “Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.
“Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force. Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law, as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.
“The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but are not limited to: flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewelleries, among others.”
