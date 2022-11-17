Video: Lionel Messi bombarded by fans on arrival in Qatar

the group stage opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The tougher games will come later, when they close out their Group C fixtures against Mexico on November 26 and Poland on November 30.Sometimes being a world star ain’t always easy.

Lionel Messi had to deal with a swarm of fans upon arrival in Qatar for the World cup.

He was greeted by hundreds of excited fans after touching down in Qatar.

Chants of “Messi, Messi were heard as he made his way out of the airport .

Argentina will play its group stage opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

The tougher games will come later, when they close out their Group C fixtures against Mexico on November 26 and Poland on November 30.