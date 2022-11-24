VIDEO : Lagosians jostle one another as Tinubu supporters share food packs in Oshodi

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Thursday shared food packs to Lagos residents

The distribution was held at the popular Oshodi Terminus 2 .

The distribution of the food packs was attended by shoving and elbowing, as beneficiaries made maddening rush for the packs, while those who succeeded in getting one were seen jubilating.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

😡It is always their style every 4years, we will not be deceived this time, This is happening LIVE at Oshoti terminal 2. retweet aggressively President Peter Obi #BREAKING_NEWS Seyi Makinde pic.twitter.com/0c07KTU5Rn — dEOYE (@deoye_d) November 24, 2022