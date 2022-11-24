in NEWS

VIDEO : Lagosians jostle one another as Tinubu supporters share food packs in Oshodi

169 Views

Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Thursday shared food packs to Lagos residents

The distribution was held at the popular Oshodi Terminus 2 .

The distribution of the food packs was attended by shoving and elbowing, as beneficiaries made maddening rush for the packs, while those who succeeded in getting one were seen jubilating.

 

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

