VIDEO: “Harry Kane see you in June” chants Manchester United fans

Manchester United fans have been heard chanting “Harry Kane, see you in June” in their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The England striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the London club and Old Trafford could be a possible destination.

His contract at Spurs expires at the end of next season, but he’s yet to pen fresh terms in north London.

The chants from the Old Trafford faithful show that they are eager for the club to make a move for Kane in the summer.

The 29-year-old would be a marquee signing for United and could help them challenge for the Premier League title next season.

What Manchester United boss said about Harry Kane?

Erik ten Hag praised Harry Kane before United’s high-profile Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

At his pre-match presser, the Dutch tactician was asked what makes Kane a great striker. He responded (via the Independent):

“First of all, the number of goals. And also his key actions (that) come to a goal, final passes as well. He’s just a great player, great personality as well.”

When asked if the Three Lions captain would fit in well at Manchester United, Ten Hag responded: