Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has again caused a stir online during the swearing in of new commissioners in state.
The governor while assigning portfolios to the commissioners, named Kolapo Alimi as the Minister of Information.
His supporters who were hailing him as he announced the new commissioners did not noticed the gaffe.
Gov Adeleke goofs during swearing in of new commissioners, appoints Minister of Information.#Osun #"Governor Ademola Adeleke" #adeleke pic.twitter.com/Oy3pXlzi42
— NewsDay Nigeria (@NewsDayng) July 19, 2023