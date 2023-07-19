Wednesday, July 19, 2023
VIDEO: Gov Adeleke goofs during swearing in of commissioners, appoints Minister of Information

Adeleke swears in new commissioners

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has again caused a stir online during the swearing in of new commissioners in state.

The governor while assigning portfolios to the commissioners, named Kolapo Alimi  as the Minister of Information.

His supporters who were hailing him as he announced the new commissioners did not noticed the gaffe.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

 

