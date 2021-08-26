NEWS
VIDEO: Ghanaians in Germany beg Akufo- Addo to fix the country so they can return home
Ghanaians resident in Germany have made a passionate appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country to enable them return home.
Welcoming the President to a rousing welcome at the country’s airport in a viral video sighted by GhanaPlus.com, they said “Nana fix the country so we can come home. We love you”.
“Nana, we beg you fix the country, we beg you fix the country so we can come back home” others added.
Akufo-Addo is currently on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany upon the invitation of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkerl.
NEWS
Bandits write Zamfara College of Education about impending visit
The provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau, Zamfara State, Dr. Umar Bello, has confirmed the receipt of an alleged letter of threat by bandits, saying that the management of the college has put some measures in place to safeguard the lives of both staff and students.
The Provost said that the threat letter was no longer a secret as it has been in circulation, pointing out that when the letter went viral on social media platforms, the college authorities contacted the security agencies and the military, for quick intervention.
The provost explained that the college had engaged the services of local vigilantes who are supporting the existing security architecture of the college.
Dr. Umar further stated that before the threat, the college had engaged the services of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp operatives, to give the college a well-coordinated security network within the college.
He commended security chiefs in the state for their proactive response and for watching over the college area.
NEWS
Oyan Dam: Lagos tells residents to relocate to higher grounds
Lagos State Government, yesterday, asked residents in flood prone areas to relocate to higher grounds following the advisory by the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.
Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the preparedness for heavy rainfalls, which will resume in September and the release of water from the Oyan Dam.
He, however, reassured residents that irrespective of the new rainfall advisory issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Services (NIMET) on flash flooding, adequate measures are in place to contain any eventuality.
Bello said the capacity of primary and secondary drains have been enhanced through consistent cleaning and clearing to contain run offs.
According to him, “a practical demonstration of our preparedness was the over-10-hour rainfall experienced in Lagos on July 19, which resulted in flooding that submerged some houses and vehicles, especially in Marina, but which had disappeared the next morning, which was some eight to 10 hours after.”
He explained that the same level of preparedness is what the state had in store for the advisory by the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.
He informed that Lagos State would maintain the long-established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, which had ensured steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream communities.
He identified residents of the areas, especially those by the river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri to bear this in mind.
“All residents of the listed areas must be alert to relocate to higher grounds to save their lives and properties when water is released by Oyan Dam authorities. For such people, they can always return to their abode when the water subsides.
“Let me give an assurance to all residents that the proactive stance of the ministry has always been “Be ready always.” We have always treated the nine months of March to November as peak months of rainfall in our preparations. That is why we can never be caught napping,” Bello assured.
Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde, urged residents to support government’s efforts through regular cleaning of the drainages in front of their houses.
He said the state was not unmindful of its statutory duties at any point in time.
NEWS
My U.S trip fruitful despite negative report, says Lai Mohammed
Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has said his official trip to the United States of America (U.S.A) was fruitful and successful, despite what he called deliberate and sponsored fake news by his detractors.
The minister said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before he departed Washington, DC, for Lagos.
Mohammed was in the U.S to engage with international media organisations and think-tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the efforts it has made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.
“We had a very hectic three-day engagement in Washington, DC, and I am very satisfied with the outcome of the engagements.
“We have been able to achieve our objective, which is to come and tell our own stories, to give an account of our stewardship to the global media and think-tanks. I am very glad that we met both,” he said. The minister said contrary to a fake online report, he did not sneak out of the country as his mission to the U.S was never to meet with Twitter officials, and he never did.
Mohammed had described as “fake and irresponsible” the report that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executive”.
He said: “On Wednesday, August 18, we had an interview session with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico, a U.S-based journalism company that covers politics and policy in America and internationally.
“We opened our programme on Thursday with an interview with Reuters, followed by Washington Post and another (live) interview with Bloomberg Quicktake.
“On Friday, we had an interview session with the Voice of America (VOA) Radio and TV, and met with Dr. Peter Pham, a Fellow of the Atlantic Council, a think-tank, and former President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the great Lake Region of Africa.
“We had a very useful discussion with Pham and we were able to put across to him our narratives on security, COVID-19, Twitter ban, economy and how well we are doing in the area of infrastructure.
