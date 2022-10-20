VIDEO: Erik Ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave dugout early vs Spurs

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has said he will “deal” with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the stadium before the end of their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes both scored in the second half as the Red Devils picked up maximum points.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench, as Ten Hag preferred Marcus Rashford upfront.

When it became apparent that he would not be used as a substitute, Ronaldo stormed into the Old Trafford dressing room with the game still on.

When asked about the 37-year-old walking down the tunnel early, Ten Hag told Amazon: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today.

“We are celebrating this victory.”

Ronaldo was also furious when he was taken off during their 0-0 draw with Newcastle last weekend.

"I will deal with that tomorrow" Erik ten Hag gives his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before the end of #MUNTOT…#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/A0QQwxcBLj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022