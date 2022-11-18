VIDEO: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Gareth Southgate and England players met migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup 2022 kicking off in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.

Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record has been intensely scrutinised

Captain Harry Kane and his side saw the men at their training base in Al Wakra on Thursday before having a kick-around with them.

An FA spokesperson said: “We said in September we wanted to invite some migrant workers into camp to meet the players and thank them for their role in helping deliver the tournament. We are looking forward to meeting them.”

After today's training session, the #ThreeLions welcomed a group of migrant workers to our Al Wakrah base.