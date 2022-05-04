VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show

Dave Chappelle, the US comedian, has been attacked on stage during a performance in Los Angeles.

The funnyman was at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday as some video clips circulating on social media showed someone running into him.

Further videos showed Chappelle visibly unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix joke festival.

Chappelle was on the receiving end of heated backlash in 2021 when his Netflix special was dubbed transphobic.

It was gathered that after the comedian took to the stage to perform on Tuesday, he had joked, “It was a trans man” who attacked him.

Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood actor, was among those who ran to the stage to help after the incident. Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, also performed at the show.

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight



Chris Rock came on stage after and said, “Was that Will Smith?” 😂



