VIDEO: Commuters stranded as Lagos drivers begin strike

Scenes of long lines of people on both sides of many highways in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos filled social media as thousands of commuters to work and businesses across the state got stranded by commercial drivers heeding a strike called by Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN).

JIDWAN President. Akintade Abiodun said the strike will continue till November 6, 2022 except their demands are met.

The demands are government should stop several illegal fees paid by his members, harassment and intimidation by enforcement agencies and building of more bus stops for commercial use.

Abiodun described the fees as illegal and pure extortion of JDWA members. A situation they see as a dangerous vehicle for increasing the state’s high cost of living.

“We kick against paying motor park thugs at every bus stop. All illegal money at garages and parks must stop,” Abiodun said in the statement.

“Harassment of law enforcement agencies and intimidation with guns, cutlasses, and broken bottles by LASTMA (Lagos State Traffic Management Authority), task force, and RRS (Rapid Response Squad) must end immediately.

“Lagos State government should build and assign more bus stops for commercial use to avoid arrest by LASTMA for dropping off passengers at existing bus stops, which are known to commuters as official bus stops.”

Asked if the government has reached out to them for negotiations, Abiodun said some representatives of the association met with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola and the Parks Management Liaison Officer, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, in the company of JDWAN’s Legal Adviser, Mr Ayo Ademiluyi.

He said the essence of the meeting, which took place over the weekend, was defeated as the drivers received threatening messages.

Many stranded commuters urged government to initiate dialogue with the drivers.

”This cannot continue. Government must take its responsibility and find a solution by engaging in a dialogue rather than seeing this as a bluff by the drivers. People are suffering and they have only the government to turn to,” one civil servant told our correspondent.

