VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants

Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, has slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants.

The funnyman took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to state that he didn’t blame the Ghanaian singer but faulted Nigerian artistes for giving him the avenue to talk down on them.

Akpororo was reacting to Shatta Wale’s rant on Sunday, where the rapper threw shades on Nigerian artistes after selling out a Ghanaian stadium.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.

On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.

Nigerian entertainers such as DJ Big N, Vic O, IK Ogbonna, Yung6ix, and few others responded to the Ghanaian’s rant.

In his reaction, Akpororo noted that most artistes could not respond to Shatta Wale but would rather fight amongst themselves.

“I don’t blame Shatta Wale, I blame Nigerian artistes. Since when the guy spoke, how many of you have spoken up?,” the comedian asked in Pidgin English.

He also mentioned that Ghanaians and Nigerians cannot quarrel because they love each other.