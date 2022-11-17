VIDEO: Brazilian players celebrate teammate Bruno Guimarães on his birthday, cut cake

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes had a 25th birthday to remember.

The midfielder is currently on international duty, as he prepares for the World Cup with Brazil. They are one of the favourites for the entire tournament, boasting a ludicrous squad that includes the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos and our very own Bruno.

And Bruno is now a year older, as he celebrated turning 25-years-old on Wednesday. He spent it training with his teammates, and it was certainly an eventful day for him.

It started with injury concern. Bruno was on the end of a rough challenge from Liverpool’s Fabinho that left him limping. Luckily it doesn’t seem to be anything serious.

Then he received his birthday slaps. The former Lyon man had to run through the entire Brazil squad whilst being slapped by his teammates – how kind.

But after getting kicked and then slapped to bits, there was at least something for Bruno to celebrate.

Bruno Guimaraes receives a birthday cake

After the team had gathered in the hotel for food, Bruno was met with a glorious cake that Paul Hollywood would be proud of.

All of the Brazil players and staff sang and clapped in unison, in what I assume is the Portuguese equivalent of ‘happy birthday to you’. There was real joy from Lucas Paqueta as he celebrated his friend’s birthday. In the background, Casemiro looked less enthused but still clapped along – maybe he’s shy.

Bruno then stood up and gave a speech, vowing that to celebrate the year they will win the World Cup.

It was lovely to see Bruno be toasted in such a way by his teammates, especially after being on the receiving end of some South American rough and tumble.

The challenge from Fabinho seemingly hasn’t affected him. There was no strapping on his leg as he stood up, nor did he struggle to talk.

All in all, a very happy birthday. It’s a shame he couldn’t celebrate it in Newcastle. He probably would have been treated to a Greggs followed by a night on the town!

👏 Comemoração surpresa do aniversário de Bruno Guimarães 🎙️ Bruno: “Para coroar o ano, o título (da Copa do Mundo).” pic.twitter.com/CQRQbBPZn9 — Penta 🇧🇷 (@Selecaoinfo) November 16, 2022