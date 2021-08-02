NEWS
VIDEO: Bolanle Ninalowo reunites with his children
Talented actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has shared a video of him reuniting with his children on his Instagram page.
In the video, Ninalowo who stays in Nigerian because of his career as a Nollywood actor was seen stepping out with his two children who live in America.
According to Ninalowo, his children are resuming school and it’s their first day after the long break.
Captioning the video, the proud father wrote;
“They ready for the first day of school @aliyah_nino @iamnino.key Blessed Man of Grace … @queennino_b… Maka”
Watch the video below;
NEWS
Gov Abiodun loses father at 89
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Monday, lost his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who died at the age of 89.
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, lost his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, after a brief illness.
The Patriarch of the Abiodun dynasty according to a statement made available by the family died at the age of 89 years.
Pa Abiodun is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
The statement had it that the deceased, a devout Christian worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.
Burial arrangements according to the statement would be made known at a later date.
NEWS
2023: Don’t vote for APC, PDP – Jega warns Nigerians
Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned Nigerians not to vote either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.
Jega claims PDP and APC are like Siamese twins of corruption.
According to him, it is high time Nigerians looked for a credible alternative.
The former INEC Chairman stated this while speaking in an interview on the Hausa service of the BBC on Monday.
Jega said: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.
“The bad things these parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give their trust to the parties again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.
“That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path,” he said.
NEWS
Senator Elisha Abbo renovates Adamawa mosque
The Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the upper legislative house, Senator Ishaku Abbo has renovated the Manjekin mosque in Maiha LGA of the state.
Senator Abbo, who is a Christian, said he was moved to renovate the mosque during his visit to Manjekin ward in 2020.
The senator, who recently defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that during the visit, he observed that some people were coming out of the mosque with kettles used for ablution.
Sharing the news of the completion of renovation works of the mosque, Abbo noted that even though he is a Christian from birth, he had some knowledge about Islamic ritual of purity before prayers.
According to him, what he saw compelled him to enter the mosque, where he saw many kettles and drum of water right inside the mosque.
He stated that he told the worshippers to take the water and kettles out because, in Islam, the kettles are not clean enough to be inside the mosque.
He then promised to renovate the mosque with water storage facility.
While admitting that the renovation took so much time, he said the mosque was well renovated with water storage facility, an ablution area and a generator to help illuminate the mosque during Insha and Fagr praying times.
SEE PHOTOS OF THE MOSQUE:
