Video: Atiku addresses Nigerians ahead 2023 presidential election

Atiku addresses Nigerians ahead of the presidential election
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has addressed Nigeria.

Atiku in a video tweet on his official Twitter handle urged Nigerians to come out in large numbers to vote.

He noted that Nigerians of voting age must play their patriotic roles in electing new leaders for the country by coming out to vote.

He urged Nigerians to vote for the PDP in order to restore the country’s lost glory.

He added that voters must shun any act of violence before, during, and after the elections.

He described the young ones, who are voting for the first time as heroes of the 2023 general election.

Atiku’s address is coming less than three days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

