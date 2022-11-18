VIDEO: Arsenal and England’s Bukayo Saka pays for 120 children to have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka has paid for 120 Nigerian children to undergo “life-changing surgeries” in an extraordinary act of generosity.

The Arsenal winger, 21, is preparing to play a major role for England at the World Cup after firing the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table. But the fan-favourite youngster has found time to help kids in Nigeria, where his parents emigrated to the United Kingdom from, who required major operations.

Saka joined forces with the charity BigShoe – which has been backed by the likes of Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil and Philipp Lahm – to support children in Kano, the second largest city in Nigeria.

“For me, it’s important, you know, that every child has the same opportunity to achieve their dreams and if I can do anything to help, like the surgeries, you know, I really wanna do this. So yeah, it was very important to me to do this,” Saka said in a video shared on BigShoe’s Twitter account.

“It makes me very happy, especially when I see the kids happy, I can see their parents are happy and, you know, they can go on with their futures and achieve their dreams and have every right to do it. So yeah, I’m happy and I just want to do more and more and more to help as much children as I can.

“You know, I don’t think this was about me, it was about, obviously, the 120 children. So, as long as we satisfied them, this was more important and I think we did. So yeah, I’m happy. I just feel like it’s about finding the right platform and trusting the right people to deliver this for you, and I’m happy I found you guys, BigShoe, and you helped me to deliver this project. Together, BigShoe, our goal is to help the children.”

Proud to announce our newest BigShoe family member: @BukayoSaka87 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇬 In front of the World Cup 2022 we've covered 120 life-changing surgeries for children in Kano, Nigeria. A big thank you to the doctors and team of the Prime Specialist Hospital.#BigShoe #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/cMPJHfMUI4 — BigShoe (@BigShoe_11) November 17, 2022

Five doctors conducted the successful surgeries in mid-October and looked after the children, who are on the road to recovery. BigShoe was established in 2006 and has helped improve the future prospects of 1,600 children worldwide.

Saka is the latest footballer to throw his weight behind the charity as he continues to show maturity beyond his 21 years. The versatile wideman is a shining light for club and country and has strong claims to start for England at the World Cup after grabbing five goals and six assists during the first half of the season.

His contributions for the Gunners have thrust them into the title race and they will sit five-points clear at the top of the table on Christmas Day.