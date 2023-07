Nollywood actress, Olaitan Ogungbile better known as Olaitan Sugar has welcomed a child.

The movie star shared the good news on her Instagram page on Sunday night.

Sharing a photo of her princess, Olaitan Sugar expressed gratitude to God for giving her victory.

She quoted the popular phrase, “What God cannot do, does not exist”, as she gave thanks to Him.

“To God be the Glory.

My Princess is here.

Here comes Mini Olaitan.

Victory at last.

What God cannot do, does not exist.

E ba wa dupe o”.