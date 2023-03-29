Victoria Pedretti calls out actor who ‘jacked off to’ her

9 total views

Victoria Pedretti is reclaiming ownership of her body.

The “You” star posted a nude mirror selfie via Instagram with a caption calling out an unidentified Hollywood heavyweight who once told her that he masturbated to her.

“On my bday last year a ‘well known’ actor walked up to me at a party and said ‘I’ve jacked off to you so many times,’” she wrote in the since-deleted post on her 28th birthday last Thursday.

“I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol.”

The “You” star shared her story on Instagram alongside a nude selfie. then0t0ri0usvip/Instagram

Pedretti added that women can be as modest as possible and it still would not protect them from being sexualized by creeps.

“Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don’t,” she wrote. “It’s a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body.”

The actress then gave a “shout out” to her body, writing, “I love you. You’re mine.”

She also wished herself a “happy birthday,” adding a middle finger emoji to drive home the “f–k you” tone of her post.

It’s unclear whether Pedretti deleted the post herself or Instagram removed her naked photo for going against its community guidelines.

However, many of her 2 million followers flocked to her most recent post to share their support and thank her for being brave enough to tell her traumatic story.

“I’m sorry that ig took down your birthday post. Keep resisting and living your truth, we love you, and happy happy 28th birthday ❤️,” one supporter wrote.

“Put it back!!!! We need actresses that call them out. Demons need names to [be] exercised,” a second person commented.

“We saw it and we’re here for it!!!!” a third added.

Many others took to social media to question which actor had approached Pedretti so inappropriately.

“Reading this made me feel ill 🤢🤢, who in their right mind would think that was an appropriate thing to say to someone like wtaf,” one person tweeted, adding, “also i need to know who that s–thead was that said that to her although i already have a few guesses.”

Another wrote, “Waiting patiently for Ms. Pedretti to drop a name so this creep gets what they deserve.”

The “Haunting of Hill House” star did not name the offender in her caption, and her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Pedretti was last romantically linked to her “You” co-star Dylan Arnold, with whom she was spotted looking comfortable in November 2021 while running errands in Los Angeles.

A source claimed to gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi at the time, “Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold (guy who plays Theo in S3 of YOU) are dating and she’s pretty crazy about him!!”

Neither Pedretti nor Arnold, 29, confirmed the rumors, but they have continued to spend time together off-screen as recently as this January