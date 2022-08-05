CELEBRITIES
Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz
It’s the Ice Girls.
There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.
Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials.
“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”
The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”
Apparently, the cold shoulder didn’t help the iconic Posh Spice, 48 — who was struggling to warm up to the new member of the family as it was — see Peltz’s good side.
They added that it’s become “non-stop petty drama,” and it’s coming between the Beckhams — who now live in Miami — and their model son.
“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source, who told us that it even went over badly at Chez Becks when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler that called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.”
The sources suspect that Peltz — who has appeared in A&E drama series “Bates Motel” and in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — may be suffering from a little jealousy about her man’s globally renowned mom, and isn’t thrilled with the attention she gets, especially around her wedding day.
So much for girl power…
Reps for Peltz and Victoria didn’t get back to us.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt
Jennifer Lopez is once again turning heads in Italy this week, wearing an ab-baring Tory Burch gingham bra top ($298) and matching pleated skirt ($698) as she posed for a sunny photoshoot in Capri.
The “Marry Me” actress, 53 — who wed Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month — looked incredible as she took photographs by the sea (and in front of a fruit truck) in the two-piece ‘fit.
Showing off her toned abs in the bra top, the new Mrs. Affleck added tan cat-eye shades, chunky hoop earrings and bedazzled flip flops to her blue-and-white summer look.
She also rocked swimwear during the same photoshoot, choosing two different chic swimsuits, including a belted bridal white style and a super-high-cut yellow one-piece by Norma Komali ($125).
Her Italian vacation follows the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala last weekend, during which the singer performed hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” while wearing a sequin-and-feather-covered ensemble.
Prior her to Italian jaunt, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer honeymooned in Paris with Affleck, 49, wearing everything from chic Reformation sundresses to high-end gowns as they explored the French capital in style.
With all of these amazing looks, we’ll be sad to see Lopez’s European sojourn end, but she’s likely prepping for her next bridal style.
Affleck and Lopez are planning a glamorous celebration in Georgia in the coming weeks, reportedly hiring celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to create the wedding of their dreams.
And we can only imagine what gown Lopez will choose for her big walk down the aisle.
CELEBRITIES
Brittney Griner awaits her fate in Russian drugs trial
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could result in a 10-year prison sentence and then a prisoner swap for one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
The cartridges threw the 31-year-old Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
During the most strained U.S.-Russian relations since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of detained Americans — including Griner.
The United States has said Griner was wrongfully detained and made what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a “substantial offer” to Moscow to exchange Russian prisoners for American citizens held in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
One source familiar with the situation said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, whose life helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film “Lord of War”, starring Nicholas Cage.
Russian officials have said a deal has not been reached. They argue that Griner — known as “BG” to basketball fans — violated the country’s laws and should be judged accordingly.
The Kremlin has also repeatedly warned Washington against resorting to megaphone diplomacy, or negotiations conducted through press releases. They say this strategy could derail the swap.
Griner’s lawyer said on Tuesday that the trial should end very soon and that once the court renders a verdict, a swap between Russia and the United States would become legally possible.
Griner, who pleaded guilty but denied intending to break Russian laws, has shown little emotion in court. Her lawyer said on Tuesday that Griner was both nervous and focused as the trial neared its end.
Wearing round-rimmed glasses and athletic clothing at every hearing, Griner listened to the proceedings via a translator and spoke quietly to her lawyers through the bars of the defendant’s cage at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow.
Before taking a seat, Griner held up personal photographs, including many of her wife Cherelle, whom Biden called last month to assure that Washington was working to secure Griner’s release.
Griner, selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WBNA draft, had flown to Russia to join her team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the playoffs after spending time at home in the United States.
Like several other prominent U.S. national team stars, Griner played in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the WNBA offseason.
In her testimony last week, Griner expressed puzzlement as to how the vape cartridges had ended up in her luggage.
“I still don’t understand to this day how they ended up in my bag,” she told the court on July 27. “If I had to guess on how they ended up in my bags, I was in a rush packing.”
Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method that is common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some painkillers.
CELEBRITIES
Gunmen release abducted movie stars
Veteran film stars Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell have been freed by gunmen who abducted them on their way from a movie set on Friday in Enugu State.
Spokesman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Monalisa Chinda confirmed this on Wednesday night.
She said they were released unhurt.
Chinda noted the news was broken to them by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas.
In the statement, the AGN President further urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and take precautionary measures.
The statement was titled: “KIDNAPPED ACTORS RELEASED.”
It reads: “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.
“The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.
“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.
“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.
“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”
Latest News
- Ukrainian fans to watch Joshua –Usyk rematch for free
- Entrance Exam: Columnist, Kperogi slams Lagos over bias against Muslim students
- Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt
- Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz
- Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, claims he fathered a child with another woman
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Pay me $260K or go to prison: Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kendall Jenner cozies up to Devin Booker in vacation picture
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Ukrainian President seeks support of Nigeria, other African countries
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ganduje hands over power to his deputy, gives reason
-
POLITICS2 days ago
I will come after Obi-dients if they come after me, says Oshiomole
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Gunmen release abducted movie stars
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP Board of Trustees fails to resolve Atiku/Wike rift