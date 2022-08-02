SPORTS
Victor Osimhen gets new role in Napoli
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been appointed the penalty taker for Napoli.
This is following the departure of a few key players from the club, setting Osimhen out as one of Il Partenopei’s most influential stars.
Osimhen will take charge of the spot kicks as the number one penalty taker, heading into the 2022-2023 season.
The Nigeria international takes over the responsibility from Italian playmaker, Lorenzo Insigne, who is now with Major League Soccer side, MLS Toronto FC.
The 22-year-old had previously converted six out of eight penalties for Sporting Charleroi and Lille.
The former youth international fired in from the spot on Sunday in Napoli’s pre-season friendly against Mallorca.
After just eight minutes in, the referee spotted a handball in the Mallorca box and awarded Napoli a spot kick
Maintaining his cool, Osimhen smashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Rajkovic.
Transfer: Fabregas undergoes medical with new club, to sign two-year deal
Former Arsenal and Chelsea playmaker, Cesc Fabregas is undergoing a medical at Serie B side Como.
Fabregas is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Italian club.
The Spanish midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Monaco expired this summer.
The 35-year-old will now put pen to paper with the second division side until June 2024.
Pre-season: Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Juventus
Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at California’s Rose Bowl on Saturday.
With his eye on Real Madrid’s European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.
They produced the first victory of Real Madrid’s United States tour, after a 1-0 loss to La Liga rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas and a 2-2 draw against Mexico’s Club America in San Francisco.
Spectators were still trickling into the stands when French star Benzema had a goal disallowed just eight seconds into the contest, Uruguay’s Federico Valverde’s through ball catching him offside.
Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute, but Leonardo Bonucci’s direct free kick hit the crossbar.
Benzema opened the scoring with a penalty in the 19th, crisply firing into the bottom left corner after Juventus’ Danilo brought down fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior with a sloppy move in the penalty area.
Pressing hard to put the match to bed after the interval, Real Madrid were thwarted by Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who denied a sharply angled shot by Daniel Carvajal before soaring to stop a long-range left-footed blast from Benzema in the 62nd minute.
Two minutes later, Benzema was among the departing players as Ancelotti made nine substitutions.
He received an ecstatic cheer from the largely pro-Real crowd of 93,702 at the Rose Bowl, the picturesque stadium tucked into the foothills northeast of Los Angeles that was the venue for the 1994 World Cup final.
Asensio was among the substitutes, and quickly made an impression, sweeping a cross from the left by Jesus Vallejo into the net with his left foot.
It was enough to seal the win in a match in which Juventus barely tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season
Arsenal and Manchester City have announced updated squad numbers ahead of the new Premier League season.
The new season kicks off next weekend.
The Gunners have been very busy in the current summer transfer window, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Pablo Vieira, Marquinhos, and Zinchenko.
Striker, Alexandre Lacazette has already followed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club, returning to Lyon at the end of his contract.
All that means a shake up in terms of shirt numbers, with a couple of stars getting an upgrade ahead of 2022/23.
Here are Arsenal’s squad numbers for the new season as it stands:
Arsenal squad numbers 2022/23
1 – Bernd Leno (GK)
2 – Hector Bellerin
3 – Kieran Tierney
4 – Ben White
5 – Thomas Partey
6 – Gabriel Magalhaes
7 – Bukayo Saka
8 – Martin Odegaard
9 – Gabriel Jesus
10 – Emile Smith Rowe
11 – Gabriel Martinelli
12 – William Saliba
13 – Runar Runarsson (GK)
14 – Eddie Nketiah
15 – Ainsley Maitland-Niles
16 – Rob Holding
17 – Cedric Soares
18 – Takehiro Tomiyasu
19 – Nicolas Pepe
20 – Nuno Tavares
21 – Fabio Vieira
22 – Pablo Mari
23 – Albert Sambi-Lokonga
25 – Mohamed Elneny
26 – Folarin Balogun
27 – Marquinhos
30 – Matt Turner (GK)
32 – Aaron Ramsdale
34 – Granit Xhaka
38 – Miguel Azeez
49 – Karl Hein (GK)
61 – Mazeed Ogungbo
65 – Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand
69 – Zak Swanson
75 – Zach Awe
78 – Marcelo Flores
82 – Omari Hutchinson
87 – Charlie Patino
Lucas Torreira is among players without squad numbers.
And Arsenal squad numbers available to new signings include:
24
28
29
31
Manchester City’s squad numbers are subject to change during pre-season.
Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.
The Citizens have let the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, among others, leave the club this summer.
Pep Guardiola’s side also brought former Borussia Dortmund’s goal machine, Erling Haaland and a few others to the Etihad.
2 – Kyle Walker
3 – Ruben Dias
4 – Kalvin Phillips
5 – John Stones
6 – Nathan Ake
7 – Joao Cancelo
8 – Ilkay Gundogan
9 – Erling Haaland
10 – Jack Grealish
11 – Oleksandr Zinchenko
13 – Zack Steffen (GK)
14 – Aymeric Laporte
16 – Rodri
17 – Kevin De Bruyne
18 – Stefan Ortega
19 – Julian Alvarez
20 – Bernardo Silva
26 – Riyad Mahrez
31 – Ederson (GK)
33 – Scott Carson (GK)
37 – Kayky
47 – Phil Foden
48 – Liam Delap
52 – Oscar Bobb
53 – Samuel Edozie
80 – Cole Palmer
84 – Cieran Slicker (GK)
87 – James McAtee
94 – Finley Burns
97 – Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
Players without squad numbers: Marlos Moreno, Pablo Moreno, Slobodan Tedic, Issa Kabore
Man City squad numbers available to new players
1
12
15
21
22
23
24
25
27
28
29
30
32
