Victims of Yobe NAF shooting demand compensation

Families of victims of Wednesday’s harrowing aerial shooting by the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram fighters in Yobe State have called on the federal government to pay them compensation.

They hinged their request on the fact that unlike other climes, governments at all levels in Nigeria rarely pay compensation to victims of collateral damage.

At least nine people died in Yobe during the latest incident, while more than 20 sustained injuries when the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet mistook them for terrorists.

The victims were drawn from Buwari, Bulabulin, Matari, Malari and Kajinjiri.

Among the nine people that died were three elderly men and a woman who left behind children and dependants. Four children also lost their lives in the incident and some houses were reportedly destroyed.

While some of the victims were on their way to farms, others were caught in the cobweb on their way to a weekly market in Geidam.

Some locals believed that the shooting at the civilian population was an error. They said even though it was destined to happen, they called for compensation, in addition to the support given to those receiving treatment in hospitals.

The Nigerian Air Force has also admitted that its aircraft was responsible for the accidental shooting.

In a statement on Thursday, the air force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, admitted that some shots were fired from a military aircraft.

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Komadugu Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists’ activities in the area, along the Nigeria/Niger border at 0600hrs on September 15, 2021.

“The aircraft, while operating at the south of Kanamma, observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists’ behaviour whenever a jet is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities,” he said.

Our correspondents report that like in many other incidents, the Air Force did not speak on compensation for the victims, even though it said a panel had been set up to investigate the issue.

Experts who spoke said this is the right time for the Air Force, and by extension, the military high command to talk on whether compensation was captured in their rules of engagements.

They said if it is not, there is the need to have it to mitigate the effects of collateral damage, which could not be avoided in any war situation.

Findings showed that in most cases, victims or families of those that lost their lives only during military operations or attacks by non-state actors only receive little support from state governments through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) or the federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

There are many incidents when people killed in crossfire would only be buried and that is all; those who lost limbs would only be given peanuts, even though they would never live a normal life again, while those who lost their houses or sources of livelihood would become beggars for life.

Children who lost their parents during such unfortunate incidents rarely have access to education, while some old people who lost their breadwinners would find it difficult to survive, as many of them fall sick due to frustration.

Lawyers and activists who spoke on the matter yesterday said it was a “legitimate request” for families of victims of tragedies to seek reparation.

When the latest incident happened in Yobe, there was confusion on who was responsible for the aerial raid on the civilian population.

But now that the issue of who did what has been settled, survivors who sustained injuries gave an account of their plights and their expectations.

A community leader in Buwari, Malam Lawan, said they were devastated.

“We lost four people – Hajiya Zara, who was around 65 years ol; Alhaji Manga, who was over 40 years old and Goni Mustapha, who was in his mid-30s, and another person. This is apart from children who died.

“All the elderly people I mentioned left behind families and dependants; and this is our major problem now.

“I want the government to compensate us. Compensation is legal in Islam,” he said.

Babagana Modu Ari, a resident of Geidam, said although his understanding of government was limited, he believed there was a difference between support and compensation.

“We listen to the radio all the time and we have heard that governments in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East are paying compensation to victims whenever there is indiscretion somewhere.

“If somebody’s father is killed in error by the troops, the government will pay the families in millions so that their life will not be in jeopardy.

“In Saudi Arabia, they pay compensation. We heard that even in America they pay compensation to people even when it is not government forces that killed innocent lives,” he said.

Although currently bedridden at Geidam General Hospital receiving treatment, a 50-year-old victim, Mele Ali, said he was hopeful that he would recover.

Ali said the incident was something they never expected at the moment the Nigerian security forces were winning the war against the insurgents.

“Our dream for the day was shattered because the incident happened after we took our breakfast, and as farmers, we were intending to go to our farms when the aircraft struck and fired shots on us.

“After I discovered myself in blood, I called for help from the neighbourhood and some people took me to hospital. I am here under good medical care,” Ali said, and prayed that life would come back to normal.

Another victim, Babura Buwari, 70, who sustained a leg injury, said although he was shocked by the unfortunate incident, he was thankful to God that he survived.

“The last time we saw Boko Haram attack around our village was about 7 years ago, and there were no casualties as they only took food items and left.,” he said.

Besides the injury he sustained, he said part of his house was destroyed by the intensity of objects fired by the military aircraft.

He said they got some support from the state government who visited them and offered medical and foodstuff assistance, but called for compensation.

Fatima Birma, a 32-year-old woman, was hit in the leg while undertaking house chores, and she fainted.

“Within a short period, I saw many of us with injuries lying in a truck. It was a difficult moment, but we thank God who rescued us,” she said.

She, too, demanded justice from the government, as well as compensation for their destroyed houses.