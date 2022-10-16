Veteran Nollywood Actress Mama Rainbow marks 80th birthday in grand style

Popular Nollywood Actress, idowu Phillips popularly known as Mama Rainbow is celebrating her 80th birthday today, October 16.

The veteran who has been highly anticipating her big day has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate herself.

The actress, rained powerful prayers on herself to usher herself into the new age.

“I am plus one today.

Glory is to God I am plus one today. I pray that the Lord increase me.in success and inspiration so I can lead a better life than ever. Happy birthday to me, this new age I am will bring joy and prosperity into my life, nose and forever. Thank you Lord for sparing my life. The joy that comes with this life will descend upon me this new age of mine. I am so lucky for the Lord has increased me in wealth and health all through the year. Thank God for everything”.

In another post, she wrote,

“God almighty, it is in your goodness that have added another year to the celebrant’s life. I seize this opportunity to give thanks to you for all the great things which you have done in my lives, and I pray that light will continue to shine upon me. As I celebrate this day of 80th birthday, it is my prayer that your greatest blessings will continue to be with me. Giving me guidance in all of life’s endeavors, even as all glory returns to me. Thank you, Lord. OSE BABA DADA”.