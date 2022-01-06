Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, dies at 61

Veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead. She was said to have died yesterday evening. Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako confirmed her death when she wrote on her Instagram page: “And finally we lost her..RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best.”

Also Sidikat’s daughter Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, confirmed her mother’s death.

She said: “May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,”

Before her demise, the 61-year-old actress battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

Odukanwi was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State. She had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama.”

Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago. However, her health issues were kept away from the public.

Yoruba Nollywood stars including Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Bolaji Amusan, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, among others, were said to have assisted financially in the past.