ENTERTAINMENT
Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, dies at 61
Veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead. She was said to have died yesterday evening. Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako confirmed her death when she wrote on her Instagram page: “And finally we lost her..RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best.”
Also Sidikat’s daughter Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, confirmed her mother’s death.
She said: “May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,”
Before her demise, the 61-year-old actress battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.
Odukanwi was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State. She had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama.”
Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago. However, her health issues were kept away from the public.
Yoruba Nollywood stars including Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Bolaji Amusan, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, among others, were said to have assisted financially in the past.
ENTERTAINMENT
Teni escapes alleged kidnap attempt during her performance in Rivers
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni narrowly escaped an alleged attempted abduction in Rivers state.
The artiste was performing at a New Yea show in the state when chaos and pandemonium broke out and everyone scampered to safety.
Eyewitnesses say that some unknown persons tried to kidnap Teni while she was on stage performing, but her bouncers, who were armed fired some gunshots into the air.
A video from the incident showed the moment the said abduction was about to occur and the crowd went into disarray, leading to a stampede. Gunshots could also be heard in the clip.
An attendee took to Twitter to narrate what allegedly happened at the concert.
Read below..
ENTERTAINMENT
Ex Kardashian manager dies aged 55 and boyfriend arrested for murder
Angela Kukawski, former business manager of the Kardarshians, has died at the age of 55.
The cause of death was reportedly homicide during an incident in California on December 22, according to Variety.
Angela worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and her body was reportedly discovered in the boot of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD arrested her boyfriend, Jason Baker, and charged him with murder following Angela’s body being recovered.
Jason’s being held on a $2million bond.
The outlet claim that cops think that 49-year-old killed Angela at her Sherman Oakes home and add that law enforcement suspect he then moved her body to the car and drove her to Simi Valley during the very early morning hours of December 23.
Angela was the mother of five who was said to have been “beloved” in the showbiz industry.
A “hard worker” and “a straight sharp shooter”, as one music business associate described her, Angela worked with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West as well as the Kardashian family over her time.
She was also known to have worked with rapper Tupac Shakur’s estate.
According to the website of Boulevard Management, the company specialises in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.”
They state that Angela, along with her colleagues would help with financial planning and real estate purchases.
ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants
Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, has slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants.
The funnyman took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to state that he didn’t blame the Ghanaian singer but faulted Nigerian artistes for giving him the avenue to talk down on them.
Akpororo was reacting to Shatta Wale’s rant on Sunday, where the rapper threw shades on Nigerian artistes after selling out a Ghanaian stadium.
“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.
On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.
Nigerian entertainers such as DJ Big N, Vic O, IK Ogbonna, Yung6ix, and few others responded to the Ghanaian’s rant.
In his reaction, Akpororo noted that most artistes could not respond to Shatta Wale but would rather fight amongst themselves.
“I don’t blame Shatta Wale, I blame Nigerian artistes. Since when the guy spoke, how many of you have spoken up?,” the comedian asked in Pidgin English.
He also mentioned that Ghanaians and Nigerians cannot quarrel because they love each other.
Latest News
- DHQ warns politicians against use of military uniforms at political events
- 23-year-old man declared wanted for murder of rapper Young Dolph
- No plan to sack govt workers — Finance minister
- Ghislaine Maxwell to ask for retrial after juror revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse
- EPL: ‘Solskjaer made a mistake signing him’ – Manchester United told to sell Ronaldo immediately
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
KFC to launch plant-based fried chicken made with Beyond Meat
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Auto insurance is expected to cost 5% more in 2022. Here’s where it’s the most and least expensive
-
NEWS1 day ago
2023: Vice President Osinbajo’s campaign billboard surfaces in Abuja
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Walmart expands its direct-to-fridge InHome delivery service to 30 million homes
-
NEWS1 day ago
Trump cancels press conference, Biden to address divided nation
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Real reason Real Madrid gave up on signing Rudiger from Chelsea
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: I didn’t meet Tambuwal over VP slot, says Mimiko
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
8 Pros and cons of sex before marriage