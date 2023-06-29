Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko dies after protracted illness

Sidikat Odukanwi, a Yoruba Nollywood actress popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead.

Sidikat’s daughter, Bisi Aisha, who is a soldier, confirmed her mother’s death in a social media post.

“May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,” she wrote.

Before her death, the actress had a long battle with ill-health, forcing her to take a break from movies.

She later recovered and returned to movie scenes, but that did not last.

Born on November 15, 1960, in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, Odukanwi was widely celebrated in the Yoruba movie industry.