CELEBRITIES
Veteran actress Mama Rainbow makes special request as she clocks ‘age 79’
Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Philips popularly called Mama Rainbow has made a special request to God as she celebrates her 79th birthday, today, 16th October 2021.
Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress shared her stunning photos and expressed excitement for the new age.
Mama Rainbow looking at how far she has come in life said it is barely 21 years to clock 100, and her life has been a beautiful journey and adventurous from the start.
Mama Rainbow also expressed appreciation to her family, fans, supporters and business partners.
In a subsequent post, the veteran actress said that her prayers on her 79th birthday are that her heart wishes be granted, and she excels in all that she put her hands to do.
Her post reads: The best days are here, days filled with so much love and peace. Happy 79th birthday to myself. I pray for abundant grace and peace this season for me.
God just 21years to 100years It has been a beautiful journey from the start, not always sweet but adventurous enough to get me successful and happy. Happy birthday to me, really appreciate my family friends followers fans all over the world. MODUPE and to all my business partners
On my 79th birthday, my prayer is that my heart wishes be granted and that I excel in all that I put my hands into. I also pray for a sound mind and good health. Happy birthday to myself BABA MODUPE OOO
CELEBRITIES
Don’t drag me into your marital crisis, Tuface’s baby mama warns Annie Idibia
Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, has asked Annie Idibia, to leave her out of her marital crisis.
Two months ago, Annie had raised the alarm that Tuface was having an affair with Pero.
But in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), a blogger, Pero stated that she had not spoken or seen the singer in a while.
She said because of Annie’s regular rants, she decided to stay away from Tuface.
She said, “The last time I saw Annie was in 2019 and I had a convo with her and advised her to try and be a good wife and work on making her marriage work. She knows I am not the issue in the marriage and I wonder why she would mention my name.
“She knows Tuface and I are not in contact because she keeps a tab on my activities from what I hear. The truth is that I am too busy with my life and kids to be running after Tuface. This dragging on the Internet and all these lies are uncalled for really.”
Asked why Annie mentioned her name in a voice note that leaked, she said, “Help me ask Her why she dragged me into her marital drama when she knows well that I do not have contact with her husband? She knows. Why am I her easy target to gain sympathy online? Why try to make me responsible if your marriage is failing?”
“I dare her to bring out any evidence of me and Tuface together as a couple? There is even no relationship at all. I have stayed out of their lives to avoid drama even to the detriment of my three kids with Tuface, so why always drag me into it? Don’t you think I will be mentally sick if I am still after Tuface at this point in my life? I have everything going so well for me. I am in a relationship and I am happy and at peace. My boyfriend is even with me right now and is really surprised at all these stories that are not true.
“I heard that anybody around Tuface that calls my name becomes an automatic enemy to Annie. Is everyone supposed to hate me because she does? She fights his friends who are nice to me. I am like. ‘for Christ sake, you are a wife, face your marriage and leave me out of it.’”
CELEBRITIES
Nkechi Blessing slumps at ongoing mother’s burial (video)
Actress Nkechi Blessing has passed out at the ongoing burial of her late mother, Mrs Gloria Sunday Obasa.
In another video, the traumatized actress was seen calling out to her mum, asking her to come back.
Hours ago, Nkechi Blessing via her Instagram page wrote “This weekend we lay you to eternal Rest mummy…Hard to digest but it’s a reality I have to learn to live with for the rest of my life, Can you see how useless and lazy I have been since you left. I lived for you mummy but you decided to end it this way…Who am I to complain? Rather than be strong even though it’s the hardest thing for me right now”
CELEBRITIES
Actress Nkechi Blessing cries uncontrollably at her mother’s wake keep (video)
Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Friday night broke down in tears at her mother’s wake keep.
A video shared by her colleague Mercy Aigbe captured Nkechi Blessing crying and at some point lost in deep thought.
The death of a loved one is excruciating, which is not different for Nkechi Blessing, and many of her colleagues and fans have continued to encourage and support her in this difficult time.
Nkechi Blessing recently recounted how she took care of her mother while alive and advised her fans and followers to do likewise.
According to Nkechi Blessing, she finds solace because she took care of her mother while alive and she got everything she wanted.
Nkechi Blessing added she has to be strong as it is the only option and advises her fans to take care of their mothers and make them proud.
Nkechi Blessing said her slogan has always been ‘Take care of home before impressing the streets, ‘ which she has done for her mother and will continue to make her proud even in death.
Latest News
- ‘Mohamed Salah now better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’, Jurgen Klopp insists
- Don’t drag me into your marital crisis, Tuface’s baby mama warns Annie Idibia
- Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
- Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Foxes add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery
- Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerians more attracted to Buhari than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina
-
breaking2 days ago
Don’t threaten us over rotational presidency, Northern Elders warn PANDEF
-
breaking1 day ago
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
-
breaking1 day ago
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den
-
POLITICS1 day ago
South-west PDP Exco adopts Oyinlola as consensus candidate for Deputy National Chairman
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Edo APC in crisis over congress
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu declares fast for IPOB supporters ahead of October 21 trial
-
NEWS21 hours ago
#EndSARS memorial: NEC asks organisers to reconsider planned protest