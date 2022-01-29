BUSINESS
Vatican sells luxury London building at heart of fraud trial
The Vatican said on Friday that it has signed a contract to sell a luxury London building that is at the heart of a fraud and embezzlement trial under way in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, recovering more than it expected from the loss-making investment.
The Vatican’s economy ministry also revealed, in releasing the Holy See’s budget for 2022, that 10 percent of the deposit has been received and the sale is expected to be concluded in June. The budget foresees a narrowing of the Holy See’s deficit to 33 million euros ($37m) from 42 million euros ($47m) last year.
The head of the ministry, Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, told Vatican media that the loss from the London building had already been accounted for in the Holy See’s balance sheets. No figures were given, including on the final sale price of the property, but Guerrero said it had sold for more than its appraisal price.
The Vatican’s purchase of the building, located at 60 Sloan Ave in London’s Chelsea neighbourhood, has been one of the blackest marks on the Vatican’s finances in recent years. The Secretariat of State poured some 350 million euros ($391m) into the investment, much of it donations from the faithful, for a building that its previous owner had purchased for 129 million British pounds ($173m) — less than half the sum invested.
The scandal exposed the incompetence of the Vatican’s monsignors in managing its coffers, since they signed away voting shares in the deal and agreed to pay exorbitant fees needlessly to Italians who were known in business circles for their shady dealings.
Vatican prosecutors have accused the Holy See’s longtime money manager, Italian brokers and lawyers of fleecing the Holy See in the various contortions of the deal and of then extorting the Vatican of 15 million euros ($17m) to finally get full ownership of the property, a former Harrods warehouse.
Pope Francis had announced his intention to get rid of the property in 2020 when he ordered the Secretariat of State to hand over all its remaining assets to a centralised Vatican treasury, since the London fiasco proved how poorly the office’s monsignors had managed the financial portfolio.
That reputational blow, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, has impacted the Vatican’s bottom line since much of the funding for the original London investment came from the Peter’s Pence donations from the faithful that are destined for the pope’s charitable works and the upkeep of the Holy See.
In the budget estimates, Guerrero said Peter’s Pence donations have continued to decline for several years, as much as 15 percent last year, due in part to the pandemic reducing attendance at mass, when the collections are usually made.
“This should make us think about other methods of soliciting the help of the faithful and receiving donations,” he told Vatican media.
The Vatican’s 2022 budget is swelling from 300 million euros ($335m) last year to 800 million euros ($893m) in 2022 because new accounting parameters incorporate big-ticket Vatican-owned entities, including the Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital in Rome, one of Europe’s biggest.
SOURCE: AP
Wall Street ends week of wild swings with gains
Wall Street advanced on Friday, rebounding from selloff to rally in another ping-pong session, ending a tumultuous week with investors caught between mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive US Federal Reserve.
All three major United States stock indexes closed higher, with tech shares doing the heaviest lifting.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 105.46 points, or 2.44 percent, to end at 4,432.02 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 415.04 points, or 3.11 percent, to 13,767.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 566.08 points, or 1.66 percent, to 34,726.86.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there and that has contributed to volatility,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “The fundamentals of companies and the economy are still quite strong. But there’s a lot of items percolating, whether it’s earnings, inflation, the Fed and geopolitical tensions.”
Economic data released on Friday showed a drop in consumer spending coupled with the lowest consumer sentiment reading in a decade, and year-on-year core personal consumption expenditure prices – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation yardstick – came in at 4.9 percent, slightly hotter than expected.
The Fed made it clear at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that it intends to take off the gloves and combat stubbornly persistent inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech stocks enjoyed the session’s biggest percentage gains.
Fourth-quarter reporting season was firing on all cylinders, with 168 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 77 percent have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv data.
But investors have been increasingly focused on guidance, and the extent to which companies expect ongoing global supply challenges to affect their bottom line going forward.
“As we move into 2022, and as Omicron peaks and the weather improves, I expect supply-chain pressures to ease,” Mayfield added. “[They] will probably peak sometime this quarter, and ease throughout the year.”
Data storage equipment maker Western Digital cited supply-chain headwinds after it reported lower-than-expected revenue and provided a disappointing forecast, sending its shares sliding.
Caterpillar Inc’s shares dropped following the equipment maker’s warning that higher production and labour costs will pressure its profit margin.
Chevron Corp fell on downbeat fourth-quarter profit.
However, Apple’s jump gave the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq their biggest boost, the day after the company posted record iPhone sales in the holiday quarter.
Visa Inc surged following its quarterly earnings beat driven by increased spending on international travel and e-commerce.
SOURCE: REUTERS
Google to invest $1bn in India’s number two mobile operator
Google will invest up to $1bn in India’s second-largest mobile operator, the two companies say, as the Android-maker looks to bolster its presence in the vast nation’s booming telecoms market.
The global tech giant will buy a $700m stake in billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, giving it 1.28 percent ownership, the firms said in a joint statement on Friday.
The move is part of the “Google for India Digitisation Fund” launched in 2020 and aimed at providing affordable access to smartphones to more than a billion Indians and speeding up use of cloud-based computing for business, the two companies said.
The investment will help India’s small businesses adopt digital tools as India works to adopt digital education, payments and e-commerce amid the pandemic, Google said in a blog post.
Up to $300m more will be invested in “mutually agreeable” commercial projects over the next five years, including exploring opportunities to “bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone” in the price-conscious market.
“We are proud to partner on a shared vision for expanding connectivity and ensuring equitable access to the internet for more Indians,” Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born chief executive of Google parent Alphabet said in a statement.
The companies also plan to jointly develop software for 5G and other standards, it said.
Google already holds a 7.7-percent stake in Indian market leader Reliance Jio, owned by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, following a $4.5-bn investment in 2020.
The two companies collaborated on a 4G-enabled, low-cost smartphone that launched in November last year.
Jio has been locked in fierce competition with Airtel and British telecoms giant Vodafone’s local unit Vi since it kicked off a price war in 2016 by offering very cheap internet and free calls.
Airtel is an Indian global communications solutions provider with more than 480 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.
Google’s services are accessed by more than 100 million users in India.
The tech giant has faced legal troubles with the Competition Commission of India which said the company has abused the dominant position of its Android system in the Smart TV market segment.
Regulators contend that makers of Smart TVs have no alternative to Android and are therefore obliged to install Google’s apps.
Google has denied any violations, saying its licensing practices comply with the law
Central Bank Of Nigeria slashes ATM charges, inter-bank transfer Fees
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions in its revised guidelines to charges by Banks, other Financial Institutions and Non-Bank Financial Institutions.
This was confirmed in a circular released on Friday by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Chibuzor Efobi, titled, “RE: GUIDE TO CHARGES BY BANKS, OTHER FINANCIAL AND NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS.”
The circular stated that the review was in response to “further evolution in the financial industry in the last few years.”
