VAT row: Firms remit August returns to FIRS
After a lull into the confusion arising from the row over Value Added Tax (VAT), many manufacturers and service-based companies have started remitting the tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), it was learnt at the weekend.
Remittance of VAT for August was due for returns on September 21.
Sources at the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning told our correspondent that the firms that paid were mindful of the law and the consequence of not paying.
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami as well as Minister of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed last week reiterated that the tax should be remitted to the FIRS.
This is contrary to the Rivers and Lagos State laws authorising the payment of VAT to them.
The Finance Ministry source said: “There are a few companies that haven’t complied yet.”
He said such companies should realise that the two laws on VAT payments “remain in force.”
He said: ”The laws are yet again applicable. Penalties and interests would apply to defaulters.
“The FIRS is empowered by its Act to place a lien on the accounts of defaulting companies and even seal their premises.”
The agency, he said, was determined to enforce the laws through its enforcement department but before then, it would initiate an appeal.
The source added that the reason for the appeal “is to make taxpayers feel comfortable to come forward to carry out their civic duties rather than being cowed into paying tax.”
He said: “However where the appeal fails, recalcitrant companies will have their premises sealed, penalties and interests given against them, and in serious cases, their bank accounts frozen.”
The source also assured that FIRS would continue to disburse VAT proceeds to the beneficiaries in spite of the ongoing court cases.
“What the Court of Appeal’s status quo order means is that whatever was operational before the judgment of the Federal High Court, is to remain the position of things
“The VAT Act and the Finance Act 2020 remain in force and are applicable. This means that the formula for sharing to beneficiaries would continue as has been the case. They will receive their portions as stipulated under our extant laws.”
When contacted, Rivers state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said the state was abiding by the Appeal Court ruling for all parties to go back to the status quo.
The war on VAT broke out in August when the Federal High Court, sitting in Rivers State gave a judgment that states and not the Federal Government should collect VAT.
Following this, the Rivers State House of Assembly passing a VAT collecting Bill which became law while Governor Nyesom Wike Assented to it.
But the FIRS challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal.
Lagos State house of Assembly followed the Rivers route, passing the VAT collection Bill, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assented to it.
Both states insisted the companies in their domains should pay VAT to them henceforth.
But the Court of Appeal ruled that parties should maintain the status quo.
Akwa Ibom State has already started the process of enacting a law like Rivers and Lagos states.
The VAT is shared at 15 per cent for Federal Government, 50 per cent to states and 30 per cent to local governments.
Last year, VAT generated N1.53 trillion into the consolidated revenue account.
Nigeria raises $4bn through Eurobonds
Nigeria has raised $4 billion through Eurobonds, which was a reflection of investors’ confidence in the economy.
The amount was raised after an intensive two days of virtual meetings with investors across the globe.
In a statement issued last night, the Debt Management Office (DMO) explained that the Order Book peaked at $12.2 billion, which enabled the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to raise $1 billion more than the $3 billion it initially announced.
It said: “This exceptional performance has been described as, “one of the biggest financial trades to come out of Africa in 2021” and “an excellent outcome”.
According to the DMO, bids for the Eurobonds were received from investors in Europe and America, as well as Asia. There was also good participation by local investors.
According to the statement, the size of the Order Book and the quality of investors demonstrates confidence in Nigeria.
The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches, details, namely seven years–,$1.25 billion at 6.125 per cent per annum; 12 years -$1.5 billion at 7.375 per cent per annum as well as 30 years -$1.25 billion at 8.25 per annum
The long tenors of the Eurobonds and the spread across different maturities are well aligned with Nigeria’s Debt Management Strategy, 2020 –2023, the DMO said.
It stressed that since the Eurobonds were issued as part of the New External Borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act, the raising of $4 billion through Eurobonds
provides a significant amount of funds to finance projects in the Act, thus contributing to the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act.
Nigeria returned to the International Capital Market (ICM) three years after its last outing in 2018, when it floated a $2.5 billion aggregate Eurobonds under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.
The DMO had stated that in addition to providing funding to part-finance the deficit in the 2021 Appropriation Act, the issuance of the Eurobonds would benefits the country in many other strategic ways.
According to the DMO, it would also bring about an inflow of foreign exchange, leading to an increase in external reserves to help support the naira exchange rate as well as Nigeria’s sovereign rating.
It further explained that when Nigeria raised funds externally through Eurobonds, it freed up space in the domestic market for private sector and sub-national borrowers.
The debt management body stated, “In effect, it helps the sovereign not to crowd out other borrowers in the domestic market. The issuance of Eurobonds by Nigeria has opened up opportunities for Nigeria’s corporate sector, notably banks, to issue Eurobonds to raise capital in the ICM.”
Dangote seeks loans for Lagos giant refinery as costs balloon to $19B
President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is in talks with some of the world’s biggest oil traders to help finance his mega refinery project in Lekki, Lagos, Reuters has reported quoting close sources to the project.
The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery, once complete, will be the continent’s largest plant and redraw major trade flows of crude and fuel in the Atlantic basin.
The refinery has been delayed by several years and the cost has ballooned to $19 billion from Dangote’s earlier estimates of $12-14 billion.
Construction was also delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers at the site and delays getting materials, two sources with knowledge of the project said.
Many industry sources do not expect any products before the second half of next year.
Hit by economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring construction costs, Dangote needs a cash injection.
Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the refinery for about $2.8 billion but Dangote is looking for outside cash.
NNPC’s head Mele Kyari said a process was on-going to raise $1 billion with Afreximbank to fund part of its stake purchase.
The billionaire has held talks as recently as a month ago with executives from the world’s top two oil traders – Trafigura and Vitol.
Trafigura and Vitol declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Dangote Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
No plan to convert domiciliary accounts into naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a claim that it directed banks to convert all customers’ domiciliary accounts meant for dollar and other hard currency transactions into naira accounts.
In a statement on Saturday, Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said a fake circular with a fake CBN logo curiously dated “13 September 2021” (next Monday), and purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department directed that all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.
“We wish to reiterate that the Bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action. The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market,” CBN said.
The apex bank recalled that it had assured that there was no plan to convert the foreign exchange in the domiciliary accounts of customers into Naira in order to check the alleged shortage of availability of the United States Dollar (USD).
“Operators of domiciliary accounts and other members of the banking public are therefore advised to completely disregard these fictitious documents and malicious rumours, and go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions.”
The apex bank also warned corporate bodies and members of the public against the unauthorised use of the bank’s logo for any purpose, stating that the appropriate authorities have been notified and culprits will be sanctioned.
