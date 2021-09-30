NEWS
VAT dispute: Appeal Court grants Lagos’ request to join case
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted the application by Lagos State, through its Attorney General, to be made a respondent in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The appeal by the FIRS is against the August 9, 2021 judgment by Justice Steven Pam of the Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, voiding the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act and holding the states could collect VAT.
Justice Haruna Simon Tsanami in a ruling on Thursday held that Lagos has effectively shown that it has sufficient interest to protect by being made a party in the case.
The court rejected the objections by the FIRS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to join the Attorney General of Lagos State as the third respondent.
It ordered that all processes so far filed in the case be served on the AG of Lagos and that further proceedings in the case will continue at the Port-Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal on October 7.
We’ll hunt down unknown gunmen killing our people — IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to hunt down killers tagged ‘unknown gunmen’ who have been on a killing spree in the southeastern part of Nigeria.
It also called on people in the South-East to join hands with it to flush out killers from the region.
It stated that its sit-at-home directive on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, is intact but added that the operatives of its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will go after gunmen killing South-East residents, in the name of enforcing the exercise.
The pro-Biafra group also alleged that those behind the killing of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Malaifa for speaking against murderous Fulani militia, have begun to also kill in the South.
IPOB alleged that the killers, who also murdered Dr Chike Akunyili in Anambra State, have the backing of the Nigerian government, and are planning to go on rampage on Friday, October 1, when the country will be celebrating its 61 independence anniversary.
The Nnamdi Kanu-led group revealed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Thursday.
The statement partly read, “Following the sit-at-home order on October 1st, 2021, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to place every resident of Biafra on red alert over plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order.
“Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land. We realise that some hoodlums working for our enemies would want to capitalise on this order and attack people and turn around and blame it on IPOB.
“IPOB through its intelligence units has discovered that the Nigerian establishment working with the Fulani Oligarchy has activated their second phase of their plan to take over Indigenous peoples’ ancestral lands.
“Dr Mailafia who revealed this plan of the Fulani to start targeted killings of prominent Southerners has commenced in ernest (sic) with the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili.
“They will commit these murders and hide under the name of unknown gunmen to attack more innocent and prominent people during the sit-at-home.
“We are raising this alarm so that Biafrans and residents of Biafraland will beware of this evil plot by these blood suckers. They want to go on killing spree in Biafraland and blame it on IPOB. Everybody will have to be cautious because the enemies are here with their agents of death.”
The separatist group reiterated that it was not involved in the assassination of the husband of the late Dora Akunyili, who was once the Minister of Information and Communications.
It also urged Southern Nigerians to be vigilant of the Fulani terrorists planning to invade the region as projected sometime ago by Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
IPOB also blamed the nation’s security agents for being complicit in supporting the atrocities against the South, instead of probing the matter and protecting its people.
The statement further read, “Contrary to campaign of calumny sponsored by our enemies to demonise us, IPOB has no hand in the orgy of attacks in Biafra land. We have no pleasure in attacking or killing our people.
“The ultimate intention of the masterminds of this barbarity is to make Biafra land, especially South East as insecure and porous as the terrorists-infested Northern region.
“We, therefore, want to place our people on red alert over the plot by our enemies to destabilise our region. This has become necessary following the recent revelation by a South West Governor that a Northern governor is exporting bandits from the North to other parts of Nigeria.
“This season calls for more vigilance among our people. We must all synergise as a people to provide security for every resident of Biafra land. We won’t allow our enemies to create the atmosphere of fear and terror in our land.
“We are holding the Nigerian state and some politicians from the Northern part of the country and their fellow politicians in Biafran land using DSS (Department of State Services) and sacked SARS (now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad) officers accountable for the festering insecurity in our land (sic). They are responsible for the senseless killings going on in Biafraland particularly in Anambra and Imo states.
“It is on record that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State warned everyone in Nigerian, especially the South about the evil plans of some elements from the North exporting Fulani terrorists and bandits to the South but it fell on deaf ears.
“Why have the DSS, Army, Police, NIA (National Intelligence Agency) and other security agents failed to investigate the revelation? They pretend as if nothing is happening because they are all involved in the evil plan to kill and slaughter Biafrans and Southerners at will in the name of gunmen.
“Whereas the Fulani bandits are wiping out Christian communites in the North as being currently witnessed in Southern Kaduna and Jos, the terrorists in security uniforms are carrying out genocide in Biafra land.
“We are calling on everybody in Biafraland to join hands and support IPOB and ESN to flush out these murderous killers ravaging our land, particularly Imo and Anambra states. Enough of this madness.”
Kidnappings: Don’t panic. Lagos is safe – Lagos police commissioner assures residents
The Lagos State Police Command says its attention has been drawn to a trending post on social media about the ”obviously exaggerated” kidnapping incidents in Lagos State recently.
In a statement released by its spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assured residents that Lagos State is safe, and that they should not panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where AVM Sikiru Smith (rtd) was abducted on 27th September, 2021.
Ajisebutu said the assurance became imperative in view of the “unnecessary” alarm and concerns being raised on social media about isolated security infractions in some parts of the state.
The statement in part reads
”In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the isolated incidents notwithstanding, Lagos State is, and will remain one of the safest states in Nigeria.
To allay the fear of the people, therefore, the Command has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the State. The Commissioner of Police has given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility Policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.
The CP also wishes to state that the Police Command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property among other duties, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties.
While still pleading with members of the public to believe in police’s ability to protect them at all times, the Commissioner of Police once again solicits the support of the public, sister agencies and other strategic partners by giving prompt but actionable intelligence that would further decimate criminal elements and their nefarious activities in the state.
We did not assassinate Chike Akunyili – DSS
The Department of State Services(DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives killed Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof Dora Akunyili.
Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement late Wednesday, said the attention of the Service was drawn to the allegation.
It reads: “Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the “Nigerian DSS” murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September, 2021.
“The Service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.
“The public should therefore be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning. Moreover, their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them.
