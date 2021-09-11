NEWS
VAT: Appeal Court stops Lagos, Rivers, others
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday ordered parties in the dispute over the administration of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to stay action pending the resolution of all legal issues in contention.
A three-member panel of the court ordered parties to maintain status quo ante bellum and refrain from acts capable of jeopardizing the res (subject of the dispute).
The court agreed with the lawyer to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mahmud Magaji (SAN) that, having submitted to its (the court’s) jurisdiction, it was incumbent on parties to preserve the res.
Justice Haruna Simon Tsanami, in the lead ruling, ordered parties not to give effect to the August 9 judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt and the VAT law enacted by Rivers State.
The court ordered parties to hold their peace pending the hearing of the application filed by the FIRS for stay of execution of the judgment given by Justice Steven Pam in favour of Rivers State to collect VAT in the state.
The court equally granted leave to the Lagos State Government to bring an application to be heard in the case as an interested party in the appeal filed by FIRS against the Federal High Court judgment.
It noted that Lagos State’s right would be adversely affected if not heard.
The court then adjourned till September 16 for the hearing of pending applications, including the joinder application by Lagos.
In his August 9 judgement in a suit filed by the Rivers State government,Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, had held that the applicant (state government) and not the FIRS, has the right to collect VAT, Personal Income Tax in the state.
He restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and FIRS (1st and 2nd defendants) from collecting VAT in Rivers and directed the Rivers State government to take charge of the duty.
The Lagos State House of Assembly soon followed suit and passed a similar law empowering the state government to collect VAT in the state.
The Court of Appeal’s order came on a day Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State signed into law the state VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly.
The governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11.45am soon after returning from an official trip to Abuja .
Miyetti Allah disowns national scribe’s attack on Katsina governor
Fulani herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Katsina State branch, has disowned the verbal attacks made by its National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, on Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.
The group said the national scribe’s attack on the governor did not reflect the views and opinion of the association The Katsina State Chairman of the Group, Hassan Kuraje, while addressing the newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Katsina, sought the governor’s forgiveness.
“We are law abiding citizens, the Secretary General is standing on his own, although he has already shown remorse. The National leadership of our association is coming to Katsina in the next one week to beg the governor.
‘’We wish to make it clear that the utterances made by the National Secretary against the governor remains unacceptable to us,’’ the group said.
The Group also acknowledged the all the supports they have received so far from the Governor, especially in the demarcation of cattle routes, provision of animal feeds and other tremendous supports and empowerments
Recall that the Secretary-General had during an interview with an online medium described Governor Masari as power-drunk, for saying that most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself.
Three abducted Obasanjo’s workers regain freedom
Three workers of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who were abducted around Kobape area of Ogun State have been rescued on Friday.
The victims who are workers at the former President’s farm, located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun, were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.
Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were released following the pressure mounted on the kidnappers.
Oyeyemi said the Anti-Kidnapping and SWAT operatives had been in the bush since the incident happened,mounting serious pressure on them.
“Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for them.
“They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman College. They have been there since yesterday.
“This evening, they released them unhurt without any ransom.”
Again, Kanu’s brother visits separatist leader in detention
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said he and the group leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu visited the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday.
The lawyer also stated that the operatives of the DSS who treated them inhumanely in recent weeks were different during the latest visit to the separatist leader.
Ejiofor disclosed this in the statement made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday night.
He also said Kanu was elated to see his brother and thankful to his supporters.
The statement read, “I visited our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of his younger brother- Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy), in apparent compliance with the guidelines for our routine visits.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been in good spirit and his conviction has remained unwavered.
“We had far reaching discussions that pertained to our professional services, and family concerns which were all addressed.
“We are amazed and impressed by the resoluteness of his millions of supporters and lovers of freedom. He is indeed, lacking in words to convey the depth of his gratitude and appreciation to you all.
“I am glad to inform millions of our supporters, well-wishers and Umuchineke, that following the outrage that greeted the despicable manner in which we were treated in the past weeks during these routine visits, the officials of the State Security Service (also called DSS) have made a volteface.
“We cannot hesitate to alert the world should there be any further change in their methodology, any day any time.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was very much impressed with the level of progress so far recorded by the legal team ably led by my humble self, and other people of good conscience.
“Other details that may interest you further, shall remain private, as details of our legal strategy have been agreed to remain private.
“We are assured that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Never you lack focus but intensify your prayers for our dear Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all of us in the legal team.
“Forward ever and backward never, until victory is achieved.
“We are winning. Thank you and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”
