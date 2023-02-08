Valentine: Mercy Aigbe reveals the unusual thing she did for her husband to get a trip to the Maldives

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is ready to go through any length to get a valentine trip from her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

The talented movie star, via her Instagram page, revealed that she has been listening and laughing to her husband’s dry jokes after he promised her a vacation.

According to Mercy, her husband has promised to take her on vacation to Maldives and she has been going extra miles to secure the trip.

“Me laughing at hobby’s dry joke cos he promised to take me to Maldives for Val

After several weeks of shoot and with all these gabs gbos in this country omo I need a break”.

I feel so blessed to have found the man that completes me -Mercy Aigbe celebrates her husband

Just days back, Mercy Aigbe gushed over how blessed she is to be married to her husband.

In her birthday post to him in January, the mother of two revealed one of the reasons why her new marriage is way better than her previous.

Mercy expressed how blessed she is to have found a partner who makes her life complete.

Appreciating him for being an incredible man, Mercy Aigbe complimented him with sweet words. The movie star described him as the man of her dreams, king of her heart and the love of her life.

“Happy birthday to my handsome hubby, king of my heart, the man of my dreams, the love of my life. ‘D OWNER’ gangan @kazimadeoti. I feel so blessed to have found a partner who makes my life complete. Thanks for being such an incredible man. God bless you”.