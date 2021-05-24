V.P Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, visits the widow of the newly married pilot, Alfred Olufade, who died in Kaduna plane crash (VIDEO)

Wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, on Sunday, May 23, paid a condolence visit to the widow of Flt Lt. Alfred Olufade who sadly lost his life in the ill-fated military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna last Friday, May 21.

Late Olufade and his wife got married two months before the tragic incident.

Mrs. Osinbajo gave the devastated wife a warm embrace as she encouraged her to be strong in these very trying times.

Watch a clip from the visit below