Uzodimma signs bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, signed a legislation establishing a new retirement age of 65 or 40 for teachers employed by the state.

Previously, the retirement age for teachers was either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

Uzodimma stated after signing the bill into law that the new law would motivate teachers in the state’s public schools.

“Having given the teachers an extra five years, they are expected to bring out their time and work harder to give Imo children the best form of teaching and learning and graduate them as the best in Nigeria,” he said.

He called the gesture “value addition” and urged the teachers to be more committed and serious about their jobs.

Uzodimma congratulated them and stated that the “law is intended to encourage teachers to have a sense of job security and to be more effective and efficient in their duties.”