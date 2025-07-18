



Oleksandr Usyk’s commitment to boxing was evident for all to see after his rematch with Tyson Fury. Within two weeks of the titanic clash, the Ukrainian was shadow boxing while relaxing on holiday and even asking his wife to test his strength by punching him. Now he takes on Daniel Dubois for the second time, too, and he might have a little bit more fight in his belly after the Brit’s comments about a “punch from the Gods” in their previous bout. The two men will go head-to-head once again this Saturday night in a rematch to determine the undisputed heavyweight world champion, as Dubois aims to end Usyk’s unbeaten record. Usyk is looking to become a two-time undisputed champ, with Dubois hoping to become the first Briton to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Usyk is more than ready to defend his titles, as he spent the most recent press conference mocking Dubois for his illegal blow antics in the previous fight and reciting prayers during the interviews. In fact, it seems that the Ukrainian prepares for a boxing bout in an unusual and captivating way.

Just two weeks after he won his rematch against British boxer Fury, Usyk was practising his shadow boxing and even asked his wife, Yekaterina, to punch him hard while they were relaxing on holiday, as per ESPN. However, the veteran fighter also enjoys a more common form of preparation, which includes prayer and other religious practices – something that ended up landing Dubois in hot water with the Ukrainian. Speaking to the media ahead of the bout, Dubois claimed his low blow against Usyk previously – that is still being debated by fans and critics alike – was “a punch from the Gods”. He also stated that he will have to “mix it up” in the next fight, as people will be expecting him to land body shots like before. Dubois added: “These Ukrainians, they do all his mind work and mind control stuff, so I just need to be right physically, spiritually and that will be enough on the night. He’s always in that [mind games]. I think he’s a boring guy. He is at home doing his mind s***. You got to just beat him in a ring. “When they feel the real pain and the heat, then you can break through that [mental strength.] With the power of God on your side, you can do anything.”

Usyk was unhappy with Dubois’ comment that his punch was from a higher power, given that the Ukrainian is a devoted Christian who holds his religious beliefs close to his heart. After hearing this sly dig, the boxer told the media: “God bless you, Daniel. God bless you, bro. He should not have said it.” This comment from Usyk showcases his hunger to beat Dubois for a second time, with his religious honour looking to now be on the line for the current heavyweight star. However, Usyk is not the only one who is up for the battle in the ring, as the Brit promises he will “put him to sleep” in Wembley on Saturday night. Pre-fight, Dubois said: “I’m on fire now. I’m just pent up and ready to go. It’s going to be a bloodbath. I’m going to put all the controversy and all that nonsense to rest. I’m a man of the future. [Usyk] will be doing a funny dance in the ring when I hit him.” Usyk will take on Dubois on Saturday night in London, with the IBF, WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring heavyweight world champion belts – plus the title of undisputed heavyweight champion – on the line. Ringwalks are set to begin at approximately 9:50pm UK time, with the fight slated to end before the 11pm Wembley Stadium curfew.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!