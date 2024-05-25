



Oleksandr Usyk has launched a bid to save his undisputed world heavyweight champion status and not vacate his IBF title in order to make November or December’s rematch with Tyson Fury another all-in showdown in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian, 37, defeated the Gypsy King via split decision last Saturday to be crowned the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

However, Croatian Filip Hrgovic is the overdue mandatory challenger for Usyk’s IBF belt, and he may have to vacate the title, which could be up for grabs in the 31-year-old’s upcoming bout with brit Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic has been waiting in the wings for 18 months and takes on Dubois on June 1. IBF president Daryl Peoples has confirmed that Usyk has submitted a bid to remain IBF champion and not vacate, in order to make October’s rematch with Fury another undisputed showdown. “We’re waiting for a decision to be made,” Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas also told BoxingScene. “I think it’s more important for Tyson Fury now, not for Oleksandr. “Oleksandr, of course, is a two-time unified [champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight] and if the next fight is just for the three belts, I don’t think it’s going to be fair for either of the two guys. Either Tyson Fury or for Oleksandr. But as far as importance, I think it’s more important for Team Fury to get this title.

“Imagine if Fury wins – he’s not going to be undisputed, so he is losing the chance. The rematch, the clause, was so both guys had the chance to be undisputed. I hope the IBF are going to make the right decision.” Fury’s U.S. promoter, Bob Arum has confirmed a rematch with Usyk is likely to take place in November or December. Arum also described Fury as “anxious” for that fight. “I know Tyson is anxious for the rematch,” Arum told Sky Sports. “I think probably it will be in November or December because you can’t do it in October. The guys have been training for a whole year and now for them to go back into training makes no sense.

“So I think late November, early December, or mid-December would be ideal for the rematch. I think the contract provides for Saudi Arabia to do the rematch and the truth is that doing it any place else would be impossible even without the contract because nobody could afford those purses as big a fight as it is. “And the Saudis are great hosts. I thought the presentation of the event was terrific. So I’m sure the rematch would occur in Saudi Arabia.”





