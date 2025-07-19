Daniel Dubois is bidding to become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis 26 years ago when he bids for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley tonight. The 27-year-old Londoner has only suffered two losses in his professional career with the last coming against Usyk in Poland in August 2023. Dynamite Dubois was stopped in the ninth round on that occasion.

The IBF title-holder has since defeated Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua while Usyk, the WBA (Super), WBO and WBC champion, has twice beaten Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian, 38, is looking to underline his status as the king of the division by improving his unbeaten record to 24-0 in the capital of England this evening.

All four heavyweight belts on the line while Usyk will take home around £100million regardless of the result, with Dubois’ purse in the region of £50m. The challenger weighed in 1st 3lbs heavier than the Ukrainian southpaw but is still a massive underdog in his home city.

Express Sport bring you live updates from Usyk vs Dubois 2 below…