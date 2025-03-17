Human rights lawyer and activist Inibehe Effiong has said that corps members are not civil servants who cannot criticise the Federal Government.

Effiong stated this on Monday, in a Channels Television’s Beam programme, while reacting to the ordeal of Lagos-based NYSC member, Ushie Uguamaye.

The female corps member had criticised Tinubu’s government over the untold hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the administration’s petrol subsidy removal and FOREX windows unification.

She had also raised an alarm that officials of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, had threatened her and asked her to take down the video post which has gone viral.

Recall that the Trade Union Congress, TUC, urged the federal government not to go after a female corps member, who allegedly criticized the current administration of President Bola Tinubu in a viral video.

Osifo, however, advised critics to always criticise the government within the expected norm and with some level of decorum.