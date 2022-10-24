Usher invites Kim Kardashian back to concert after birthday trip

There’s “no limit” to how many times Usher will have Kim Kardashian at his Las Vegas residency.

The “Confessions” crooner saw the “Kardashians” star’s videos about how she and her group had to miss his concert due to high winds in Sin City, and responded with a heartfelt invitation for them to return another time.

“Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come,” Usher, 44, shared in the video.

”I know you’re still celebrating your birthday. And you can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever! We got three more shows.”

Kardashian turned 42 on Friday and planned to celebrate by taking sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet to Las Vegas with Khloé Kardashian, Tracy Romulus and more for a dinner at Carbone and a night with Usher. However, the A-list group had to bail on their plans and ended up at In-N-Out Burger.

“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home,” Kim explained on her Instagram Story.

Wearing a risqué look – similar to her 2017 Aaliyah Halloween costume – Kim told her Instagram followers that she “had to take a boa to cover up” before entering the fast food joint.

“We stopped at In-N-Out because we couldn’t make it to Carbone in Vegas,” Kim said in another video while panning over to Khloé, who flashed a peace sign.

“Mmm, so good,” the Skims founder added, after taking a big bite out of her burger.