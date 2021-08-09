SPORTS
USA top Tokyo Olympics medal table as Team Nigeria finish 74th
Team Nigeria ended the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the 74th best country in the competition won by the United States.
Nigeria won one silver medal in wrestling and one bronze medal in the long jump to end the competition as Africa’s sixth-best team.
Kenya’s four gold medals, four silvers, and two bronze medals made them Africa’s number one team, with South Africa (one gold, two silver), Egypt (one gold, one silver, four bronze), Tunisia (one gold, one silver), Morocco (one gold) placed second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Overall, the United States ended the competition as champions following triumphs in basketball, volleyball, and track cycling. The U.S ended with 39 gold medals for the Games, pipping China at the post.
China finished with 38 gold medals, meaning that for the third successive Olympics it is the United States who hold sway on the front of the medal.
Japan claimed third in the table after amassing 58 medals, including 27 golds, while Team GB finished fourth on 65 medals, made up of 22 golds, 21 silvers, and 22 bronzes.
The all-conquering women’s basketball team were 90-75 winners over Japan in their final, landing gold for a seventh successive Olympics.
They last lost at the Games in 1992 at Barcelona and were never in danger of surrendering their undefeated streak since, as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each picked up the fifth gold medal of their remarkable careers.
Jennifer Valente emerged victorious from the multi-race omnium cycling event at the Izu Velodrome, with the 26-year-old from San Diego scooping the first Olympic gold of her career.
Volleyball gold medals had previously been the preserve of the men among the US ranks, but now the women have triumphed at the Olympic level too.
Their first visit to the top step of the Games podium was secured by a 3-0 win over Brazil in Sunday’s final.
Haleigh Washington, a 25-year-old star of the team, said: “It’s a great day to have a gold-medal day. The hard work we put in, the sweat, the tears, the blood, it’s been worth it. I am so proud to have done it with this group of women. I am so honoured.”
Coach Karch Kiraly added: “I am so happy for this team and these amazing women in this programme. I told them not only are they bad-asses, but they are now gold medallists.”
SPORTS
VIDEO: Tearful Lionel Messi gets standing ovation as he says goodbye to Barcelona
An emotional Lionel Messi has revealed he expected to extend his stay at Barcelona.
It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club, with president Joan Laporta saying a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentinian staying in Catalonia.
Speaking at his farewell press conference on Sunday morning, a tearful Messi got a standing ovation after speaking.
He said: “This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that’s what we all wanted more than anything.
“We’d always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this.”
The 34-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St Germain, had been set to remain at the Nou Camp but is now a free agent.
He added: “I did everything possible and the club, Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of LaLiga.
“I’ve heard things said about me, that I didn’t want to continue, but on my life, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.
“Last year, I didn’t want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn’t.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/563357768128197/
SPORTS
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
The No.10 shirt of Leo Messi will not be given to any Barcelona player
Barcelona new signings, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero have been given their squad numbers
However, the No.10 remains vacant, following the announcement that captain Lionel Messi is leaving the LaLiga giants.
Barca are moving on without Messi and will play Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
Their squad list for that fixture, has offered a nod towards the club’s new number list.
Memphis, who has joined as a free agent from Lyon, will don the No.9 jersey, with Martin Braithwaite being moved to 12.
Former Manchester City striker, Aguero has taken No.19.
SPORTS
Nigeria’s medal chase ends as Enekwechi, women relay team crash in Tokyo
Nigeria’s search for more medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not yield any fruit yesterday as a shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and the women’s 4×100 metres relay team could not make the podium.
Nigeria had earlier in the competition won a silver medal through wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu and long jumper, Ese Brume.
Followers of the events in Tokyo always knew that it would take a miracle for Enekwechi and the relay girls to add to Nigeria’s medals due to their low ranking among the contestants.
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men’s shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
Yesterday, Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan, Abubakar Moriki Husaini, hosted Team Nigeria in his residence in appreciation of their efforts at the Games.
Ambassador Husaini, in the company of his staff, thanked the contingent, especially the medallists, for making the country proud during the Olympics 2020.
Speaking at the event, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, expressed his delight at the support received from the Nigerian Embassy in Japan, just as he thanked the athletes for their exploits in Tokyo.
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men's shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
