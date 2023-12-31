USA Boxing has issued its new ‘Transgender Policy’ which will allow male athletes who transition gender to compete in female division. These fresh rules will be adopted in 2024 and replace a previous set of regulations which were put in place back in 2022.

The governing body – which oversees amateur and Olympic-style boxing in America – has now adopted this new set of regulations into its rulebook for the upcoming year. This comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that all sports and governing bodies would be able to make their own regulations in this regard.

To compete in bouts, the boxers in question must now satisfy a series of qualifying criteria set by the USA Boxing rulemakers. To take part in the female division, the said athlete must declare their gender identity as female, while having completed gender reassignment surgery – while also having undergone hormone testing for over at least four years following this.

The new rules now also stipulate that boxers who undergo transition must have a total testosterone level in serum that is below 5 nmol/L for a minumum of two years before they can compete in the female category. The previous rule, ratified in 2022, determined that an athlete’s total testosterone level in serum must remain below 5 nmol/L during the period of desired eligibility to fight.