BUSINESS
US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly jump to 8-month high
Applications for US state unemployment insurance rose for a third week to the highest since November as more companies announce job cuts, suggesting some softening in the labor market.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 7,000 to 251,000 in the week ended July 16, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The figures coincide with the reference period for the July jobs report that’s due early next month. The median estimate called for 240,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Continuing claims for state benefits rose 51,000 to 1.38 million in the week ended July 9, the biggest weekly increase since November.
Unemployment claims are rising as more companies announce job cuts amid increasing fears of a recession. The trend may continue as the Federal Reserve ratchets up its fight against rampant inflation with some of the largest interest-rate hikes in decades, which could ultimately curb demand for workers.
On an unadjusted basis, initial claims increased to 248,991 last week. Unadjusted claims in Massachusetts rose by more than 14,000. California, South Carolina and Georgia also posted increases. New York claims fell last week after jumping in the prior period when there were more layoffs in transportation and warehousing, health care and educational services.
In recent weeks, a slew of tech companies — including giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. — have said they’ll slow hiring in a time of global economic uncertainty. Firms in other industries like crypto, housing and autos have also said they’re letting workers go.
The jobless claims four-week moving average, a measure which smooths out some of the volatility in the series, ticked up to 240,500, the highest since early December.
BUSINESS
The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
The European Central Bank’s Governing Council on Thursday is expected to have deep and candid conversations about the size of its first rate hike in 11 years, with the cost of living remaining stubbornly high in the region.
The euro climbed to almost a two-week high and euro zone government bond yields jumped on Tuesday morning after Reuters reported, citing a source, that the ECB will weigh up whether to opt for a 50 basis point hike as opposed to the 25 basis points already penciled in.
“It is possible that the ECB wants the option of a 50bp hike because of something its has seen in the unpublished inflation expectations data,” said Mark Wall and his team at Deutsche Bank Research in a recent note.
“It is possible also that the option of a 50bp hike helps in negotiating the details of a strong anti-fragmentation tool,” he added, mentioning the new stimulus plan that is due to be launched Thursday that would target surging debt yields in peripheral nations such as Italy.
Details of this new anti-fragmentation tool will be closely watched and come at a critical moment as Italy faces another severe political crisis.
“While ECB President Lagarde is likely to stress the temporary nature of the instrument, owing to the exceptional circumstances the euro area finds itself in, she will also underline the ECB’s determination to secure the integrity of the monetary union, thereby trying to evoke a ‘whatever it takes’ spirit,” said Dirk Schumacher of Natixis in a research note.
“The fine line President Lagarde will have to walk here — also in light of the political situation in Italy — increases the risk of a ‘misunderstanding’ and erratic market moves,” Schumacher added.
The new tool and a sizeable rate hike would both come as the ECB deals with its primary mandate: price stability. The euro zone inflation print for June came in at 8.6%, up from 8.1% in May, and German producer prices in June were 32.7% higher than a year earlier. However, there are signs that things could be slowly improving.
“Prices of intermediate goods (excluding energy) did not rise as strongly as before. Here, the year-on-year comparison fell for the second month in a row, due among other things to somewhat lower prices of metals,” Commerzbank analysts noted when looking at the recent data.
“As intermediate goods are ahead of consumer goods prices in this cycle, this gives rise to hopes that the latter will also peak in the coming months.”
The economic outlook is very uncertain at this stage amid a rising risk of gas disruption during the next weeks. Europe is bracing for an extended shutdown of Russian gas supplies as maintenance continues on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
Some fear the suspension of deliveries could be extended beyond the 10-day timeline, derailing the region’s winter supply preparations.
“Importantly, the ECB may have to keep tightening policy, even through a light recession, if wage acceleration and continued high energy prices result in rising inflation expectations,” said Anatoli Annenkov in a research note.
“We believe raising the policy rate at least to the bottom of the range of estimates of the natural rate (1-2%) thus makes sense in order to be in a better position next year to address the inflation outlook,” he added.
BUSINESS
Stock futures slip after Nasdaq’s rally as investors digest corporate earnings
Stock futures dipped on Thursday morning as investors hoped to build on a strong start to the week amid a flurry of corporate earnings.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 62 points, or 0.19%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.19%.
The move in futures comes as Wall Street is enjoying a July rebound, with the three major averages hitting their highest levels in more than a month.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1.6% on Wednesday, its fourth positive session in five. The tech-heavy index is up about 3.9% for the week.
Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 each rose for the third day in four. The blue-chip index is up nearly 1.9% for the week, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.5% thus far.
“The bulls seem to be coming back into the market now. We’ve seen pretty sharp rallies in tech, crypto and other risk assets over the past few days,” said Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. “Which is notable to us, because in an economy with some pretty notable weakness in it, you’d expect to be seeing other parts of the market performing well. But the animal spirits are back, at least for now.”
In the early weeks of earnings season, corporate results have largely held up so far, helping calm fears about an impending recession.
However, the reports after the bell on Wednesday were mostly mixed. Shares of Alcoa and CSX jumped in extended trading after the companies beat expectations. Shares of Tesla were choppy after the automaker reported stronger-than-expected earnings but shrinking automotive gross margins.
United Airlines reported that it returned to profitability during the second quarter, but results came in below expectations. The stock fell more than 6% in extended trading.
In other corporate news, shares of Carnival were under pressure after the cruise company announced that it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock.
On Thursday, AT&T and American Airlines are two of several major companies set to report results before the opening bell. Investors will also be watching initial jobless claims data, which has been trending upward in recent weeks.
BUSINESS
Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
The operator of Nord Stream 1, a key gas pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany, said Thursday it was in the process of resuming flows to Europe.
There had been concerns across the region that there could be a complete shutdown of gas supplies via the pipeline after it was closed earlier this month for maintenance. Flows had been due to be restart Thursday after the completion of the works.
A spokesperson for Nord Stream confirmed to CNBC via email that the company is “in process of resuming gas transportation.”
“It can take some hours to reach the nominated transport volumes,” they added.
Data on operator Nord Stream’s website showed that flows increased from zero to 29,284,591 kWh/h for 0600-0700 Central European Time Thursday. On July 10, the last day of operations before the maintenance work began, flows were at roughly the same level, just above the 29,000,000 kWh/h.
Flows are running at reduced volumes, however, and have been since Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine with Moscow squeezing supplies to the European region. But it’s still likely to be a welcome relief to European officials who have been scrambling to find alternative suppliers to Russian gas.
