Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke with President Bola Tinubu.

This is the highest-level U.S. engagement with President Tinubu since his May 2023 inauguration.

Harris recognized Nigeria as a leading global voice and Africa’s largest democracy and economy.

She expressed support for Tinubu’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending a fuel subsidy and unifying foreign currency exchange rates.

The Vice President and President Tinubu discussed how U.S. and Nigerian public and private sectors can work together to increase private sector investment, digital inclusion, women’s empowerment, and expand access to clean energy.

The Vice President underscored the U.S. government’s long-standing support for Nigeria’s democracy and good governance, including governments’ responsibility to ensure that security services act to serve the people they are mandated to protect.

The Vice President highlighted the deep ties between the United States and Nigeria, including people-to-people connections and the Diaspora.

In the call, Harris also condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger and expressed deep concern over the attempted takeover.

The Vice President and President Tinubu underscored their shared commitment to defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel and deep concern about the attempted takeover in Niger.