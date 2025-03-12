US: Trump gives Michael DeSombre new appointment

United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Ambassador Michael George DeSombre as the next US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific.

Trump disclosed this in a post via his Truth Social media platform.

He said DeSombre will work incredibly hard for the United States following his appointment.

Recall that during Trump’s first tenure as US President, DeSombre served as United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

“I am pleased to announce that Ambassador Michael George DeSombre will be nominated as the next United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific.

“During my First Term, Michael served as my Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, and did a great job! Michael is a Partner at Sullivan Cromwell, where he heads up the Asia Mergers and Acquisitions, as well as the Korea and Southeast Asia practices.

“He is a graduate, magna cum laude, of Harvard Law School, and has a Bachelor’s (Quantitative Economics) and Master’s degree (East Asian Studies) from Stanford University, where he did his thesis on Chinese nuclear weapon strategy.

“I know Michael will work incredibly hard for our country. Congratulations Michael,” Trump wrote.