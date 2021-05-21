US to supply Nigeria drones to curb insecurity

The United States government has revealed plans to supply drones to Nigeria as part of its commitment to help overcome security challenges in the country.

The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with journalists in the state.

She said the drones would help Nigeria to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and Boko Haram in the country.

The American ambassador said: “Insecurity has shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavour.

“America is concern about the security situation of the country.”

The ambassador further explained that the US has been supportive of Nigeria on information gathering and hardware to combat security through modern technologies and other relevant areas of concern.

She said, however, protocols and channels that facilitate the implementations were considered by departments and expertise.

The ambassador who is going round states in the country to inspect American programs in the country said, “USAID had from 2015 to date invested about one hundred and twenty-two million dollars on different activities that comprised improving primary healthcare, immunisations, public access to quality healthcare, education, agriculture, and empowerments programmes.

“USAID future interactions aimed at strengthening the commitments include improving agriculturalists’ capacity for farmers to engage on right agricultural practices for growth and enhanced food production.”

She added that the Safe Schools Initiative and other educational support was accorded with priority, stressing that the US government accorded respect and concern on the plights of Nigerians.

She noted that the US government is assisting Nigeria in various human endeavours, stressing that her country is the largest single bilateral contributor to Nigeria.

The Ambassador commended the Sokoto State government for its commitment to developing the agricultural sector especially the cotton value chain.