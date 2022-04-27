US stocks sink to their lowest in 6 weeks; Nasdaq drops 3.9%

U.S. stocks sank to the lowest in six weeks as doubts emerged that corporate profits can withstand the Federal Reserve stepping up its battle to tame runaway inflation.

The rout persisted after the cash market closed, as results from Alphabet Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disappointed. The biggest ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 sank another 1% after the tech-heavy index plunged almost 4% to the lowest in 11 months. Alphabet lost 5.8% and Microsoft was down 1.2% as of 4:10 p.m. in New York.

The S&P 500 lost 2.8% during regular trading as General Electric Co. slid after its profit forecast disappointed and Tesla Inc. plunged after Elon Musk agreed to use his fortune to buy Twitter Inc. Treasuries, the dollar and oil prices all rose, while European gas surged on reports of a halt in flow.

The prospect of slower economic expansion alongside persistent inflation is leading to a febrile mood in markets. The panoply of risks spans the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, Fed tightening and Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine. The search for portfolio buffers in the U.S. is evident in the highest relative cost of loss-protecting put contracts in two years.

“There’s no question that economic growth is in trouble, and that the runway for central banks to manage a soft landing is getting smaller as wages and inflation move higher,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “The big question for asset allocation is not whether inflation will be high. That’s a given. Instead, it’s whether growth can keep up.”

U.S. corporate earnings are providing some solace for equity bulls — close to 80% of firms have beaten profit expectations including GE, United Parcel Service Inc. and Pepsico Inc. However, disappointing forecasts, including those from JetBlue Airways Corp., are weighing on shares. Results from Microsoft Corp., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Visa Inc. are still to come.