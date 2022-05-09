BUSINESS
US stocks sink deeper as markets tumble worldwide
Stocks tumbled to a 13-month low in a widespread selloff amid concern about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tame inflationary spirals without throwing the economy into a recession.
The slide in the S&P 500 topped 3%, while the Treasury curve steepened, with the gap between five- and 30-year rates hitting the widest since March. Investors are increasingly worried about the limits to Fed policy at a time when supply-chain disruptions pose a significant threat to inflation amid a ravaging war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns. Data Monday showed U.S. consumers project prices in three years to be higher compared with a month ago — a troubling sign for officials trying to keep longer-term expectations anchored.
Pandemic-era stars bore the brunt of the selling, with Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund sinking about 10% and an ETF tracking newly public companies down the most since the onset of the pandemic. Bitcoin slipped below $32,000, falling more than 50% from its all-time high. The rout also spread to energy producers, easily the market’s strongest sector in 2022. The group plunged over 8% as crude slid. Big tech was not spared, with the likes of Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. off by at least 5%. The Cboe Volatility Index spiked to its highest in two months.
Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers this week after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of 75 basis-point rate hike. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. In a later interview with Reuters broadcast on Twitter, Bostic added that while he saw low odds for a 75-basis-point hike in the next several months, he’s “not taking anything off the table.”
The April consumer-price index report on Wednesday is the highlight of an otherwise quiet week for economic releases. Inflation is projected to have moderated on both a monthly and annual basis, partly reflecting a dip in gasoline prices that have since picked back up. While inflation likely peaked in March at 8.5%, the hottest in four decades, price pressures are expected to remain elevated, keeping Fed officials on track to steadily lift borrowing costs in the months ahead.
High inflation readings, a slowing economy and aggressive tightening by the Fed to rein in soaring prices have weighed on risk appetite and valuations. Even if an outright recession is avoided, the outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.
“Swings will remain large until the path of inflation is clarified,” strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients, adding that “tightening financial conditions and poor market liquidity make it difficult to argue for a short-term rally similar in size to the one in late March.”
BUSINESS
Bitcoin drops more than 10% on Monday, dips below $31,000 just days after topping $40,000
Bitcoin dropped more than 10% on Monday, dipping below $31,000 after touching a recent high of $40,000 last week.
The price of bitcoin dropped 10.5% at $30,953.94, according to Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency is at its weakest point since July when Bitcoin traded as low as $29,839.80 – the last time bitcoin traded below $30,000. It’s about 53% from its all-time high, which it hit in November. Ether fell 11.6% to $2,269.39.
Cryptocurrencies have been steadily extending their declines since Thursday, when they fell sharply amid a broader stock market sell-off, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite posted their worst single-day drops since 2020. Losses steepened over the weekend. Crypto trades 24 hours a day, including weekends.
The crypto market, led by bitcoin, has remained highly correlated with the moves in equities, particularly tech stocks, for about a year. All three of the major stock indexes were lower on Monday.
“Equity and Crypto markets are selling off across the board due to a broad shift from risk-off to heavy risk-selling,” said Steven McClurg, chief investment officer at Valkyrie Investments.
“The correlation between the two asset classes has grown more pronounced in recent months due to the number of publicly traded companies involved in blockchain and digital assets, and we are likely to see these markets move largely in lockstep for at least some time,” McClurg continued.
Additionally, bitcoin currently has no counter-trend signals but the equity market looks poised to rebound this week, which could carry over to cryptocurrencies, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton.
Key U.S. inflation data for the month of April, due to be released Wednesday, could be a temporary “turning point” for bitcoin, according to Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank.
“If the CPI shows no sign of slowing down, it will add to the fear of faster monetary tightening,” Hasegawa said. “But other inflation metrics are starting to slow down and the April CPI could follow suit, which in turn will likely alleviate the market’s concern and help recover its risk sentiment.”
It wouldn’t be enough to completely reverse market sentiment, however, he said.
Bitcoin needs to maintain the key psychological level of $33,000 to prevent further deterioration of technical sentiment, Hasegawa added. He sees it trading between $30,000 and $38,000 this week.
BUSINESS
Stock futures slip as Wall Street attempts to stabilize after rollercoaster week
Stock futures fell early Monday as traders looked for the market to find its footing after a dramatic week of trading.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 308 points, or 0.94%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.11%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.19%.
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 and Dow dropped 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. It was the sixth straight losing week for the Dow, and the fifth straight for the other two major indexes.
While the cumulative moves for the week were not out of the ordinary, some of the day-to-day swings were eye-popping. The Dow had its best day since 2020 on Wednesday, but then erased all those gains and more on Thursday.
The short-lived Wednesday rally came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not considering a 75-basis-point rate hike at upcoming meetings. Stocks and bonds rallied following that comment but reversed course on Thursday.
Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on Friday that Powell’s statement was an “unforced error” that contributed to market volatility.
First-quarter earnings season is slowing down, but there are several notable reports before the opening bell on Monday, including Palantir and vaccine-makers BioNTech and Novovax.
In other corporate news, Ford was looking to sell 8 million shares in Rivian Automotive over the weekend, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on the war in Ukraine. U.S. first lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the country on Sunday. The U.S. and Group of Seven countries announced that they would increase short-term financial support for Ukraine as the war with Russia nears the three-month mark.
BUSINESS
Bitcoin drops below $34,000 to hit its lowest level since January after stock sell-off
Bitcoin continued to slide after a broader stock sell-off in the U.S. last week sent the cryptocurrency market into a frenzy and prompted the cryptocurrency to plummet by roughly 10%.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market value, was lower by about 3% at $33,594.50 at around 3:36 a.m. ET, according to data from Coindesk.
Bitcoin is now trading at its lowest level since late January. The virtual currency has been trading in a narrow range this year as it attempts to reclaim its highs of late 2021.
It is now down more than 50% from its peak price of $68,990.90 in November 2021.
The drop comes after the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points on Thursday and the Nasdaq plunged by 5%. Those losses marked the worst single-day drops since 2020. The Dow and Nasdaq fell again on Friday.
Latest News
- EPL: New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly decides who he will keep at Stamford Bridge
- Nigeria confirms outbreak of Monkeypox with 558 cases, eight deaths
- House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
- EPL: Tuchel clashes with Chelsea players ahead of FA Cup final
- AMCON takes over former Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale’s properties over N1.8b debt
Trending
-
NEWS6 hours ago
House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC slams nine conditions on presidential aspirants
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Davido storms US for daughter’s fifth birthday party
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
7 things that can happen when you stop having sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
3 things men feel women think about every day
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin drops below $34,000 to hit its lowest level since January after stock sell-off
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set wedding date but teases ‘nobody will know until the day after’