breaking
US Secretary of State visits Nigeria, to meet Buhari over COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity
The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will visit Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal between November 15 and 20, 2021.
A statement by the US Embassy in Abuja on Friday noted that Blinken would, during the visit, advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combating climate crisis, revitalising democracies and advancing peace and security.
It stated that Blinken would begin his trip in Nairobi, where he would meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.
The statement added, “Secretary Blinken will then travel to Abuja, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalising democracy.
“The secretary will deliver a speech on US-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Additionally, the secretary will engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.
“The secretary will conclude his trip in Dakar, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries. Given President Sall’s upcoming African Union chairmanship, Secretary Blinken looks forward to discussing regional issues and shared values.”
breaking
Nigerian Idol returns for 7th season
Following the success of Nigerian Idol season 6, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a 7th season, starting with an online audition.
Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Tejumola said that the auditions for the 7th season of Nigerian Idol will open on Sunday, 14 November, and close on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
According to her, Nigerian Idol begins in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.
She said interested contestants should upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice and send it to www.africamagic.tv, saying contestants must also be between 16 and 30 years of age.
“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.
“Season 7 promises to be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November 14,” she said.
Tejumola disclosed that the 6th edition had Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner while the 7th edition promises to be more entertaining
breaking
NERC increases cost of electricity metres by almost 100%
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday increased the price of electricity metres in the country by almost 100 per cent.
Single-phase metre, which was selling for about N44,896.17 will now sell for N82,855.19 while the price of three-phase metre jumped from N58,661.69 to N109,684.36.
NERC in a memo dated 11-11-2021 noted that the changes were linked to recent changes in macroeconomic parametres.
The changes, according to the agency, affect the provisions of the Metre Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations.
“In arriving at the approved unit price, the Commission had, in particular, only considered changes in foreign exchange and inflation since the last review of June 2020.
“This price review is subject to change upon the conclusion of the procurement process under phase one of the National Mass Metering Programme. This price review is effective from November 15, 2021,” NERC said.
Nigeria has about a five million metering gap. Without metering, electricity users are billed on the discretionary method of the distribution companies.
Currently, the Federal Government is funding the metering gap as part of the justification for the last review of electricity tariff. Expected to gulp about N120 billion, the process has been sluggish.
With the increase in the assets, the government may have to further increase the N120 billion intervention, while people who want to procure the asset to evade the bureaucratic process may need to double their fund.
breaking
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
The Appeal Tribunal hearing cases on the Lagos local government election has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate for Oriade Ward A, Kirikiri, Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mustapha Olanrewaju, as winner of the election in the ward.
The tribunal also ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Onyeahasi Omolabake, to cease parading herself as councillor for the ward.
The chairman of the five-man appeal tribunal, Justice Morenike Obadina, in the judgement delivered at the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, ordered that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Olanrewaju.
In compliance with the tribunal’s directives, the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), yesterday issued a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate.
A statement by LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo, the chairman stated that the certificate earlier issued to Onyeahasi has been withdrawn and rendered invalid.
