US Secretary of State visits Nigeria, to meet Buhari over COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will visit Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal between November 15 and 20, 2021.

A statement by the US Embassy in Abuja on Friday noted that Blinken would, during the visit, advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combating climate crisis, revitalising democracies and advancing peace and security.

It stated that Blinken would begin his trip in Nairobi, where he would meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

The statement added, “Secretary Blinken will then travel to Abuja, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalising democracy.

“The secretary will deliver a speech on US-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Additionally, the secretary will engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.

“The secretary will conclude his trip in Dakar, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries. Given President Sall’s upcoming African Union chairmanship, Secretary Blinken looks forward to discussing regional issues and shared values.”